These days, it seems like every “it girl” and influencer has one of Dyson’s hair tools. Since the initial launch of the Supersonic Hair Dryer back in 2018, the brand has released a cordless hair straightener, its innovative Airwrap, and most recently, the Airstrait wet-to-dry styler. And while the brand’s signature airflow technology has won over many fans, their high price points have driven searches for Dyson sales, discounts, and dupes.

On August 16, 2023, Dyson unveiled the Supersonic Origin. How exactly is this new version different from the original Supersonic? First, it only contains two parts: the Supersonic hair dryer and a smoothing nozzle attachment. (For comparison, the previous version has five attachments). Second, the Supersonic Origin only comes in one color way (black and nickel).

Of course, with its simplifications, the new release comes at a lower price point. That’s the third difference — price point. You can score the Supersonic Origin for just under $400, while the Supersonic costs $429 and the Dyson Supersonic Professional Edition’s price tag is $479.99. If you only plan on using one of the attachments, this launch could be a smart buy that will save you some cash. And speaking of saving cash: from August 31 until September 6, the brand will be offering the Supersonic Origin for $100 off (mark the date).

No matter which version you’re into, both can do it all in terms of drying: fully-bodied blowouts, frizz-smoothing, and precise styling all while using safe, controlled temperatures that won’t fry your strands. If you like to keep it simple, yet elevated, the Dyson Origin Supersonic is your best friend.