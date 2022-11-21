Of the many Black Friday and holiday sales out there, there’s one that hair enthusiasts get especially excited about: the Dyson sale. The luxe, high-tech brand just announced a major 20% discount on its cult-favorite products, which includes the TikTok-approved Dyson Airwrap.

Here’s how the discount works. From November 21st to December 10th, Dyson will be offering Owner Rewards. This means that anyone who has previously purchased a Dyson product and have it registered can enjoy 20% off one Dyson product. This discount applies to vacuums, purifiers, and — most important to beauty lovers — hair tools. You’ve read that correctly: you can get the Supersonic, Corrale, and Airwrap at 20% off.

Dyson hair tools are a favorite among editors, influencers, and beauty lovers — and for good reason. State-of-the-art design, ultra-fast drying time, minimal damage to hair, and so many cool features — these are some of the best hair tools on the market. The only flaw really is the hefty price; spending close to $600 on a hair tool, no matter how transforming and magical it may be, still hurts the bank account. Dyson tools also rarely go on sale, so definitely think about this as a prime opportunity to make a smart investment for your hair needs.

Dyson owners will get their code starting November 21. If you’ve registered a Dyson product that you bought and still haven’t received your code, no need to worry — simply call 1-866-664-9004 and the brand will send it to you.

Also, if you haven’t registered your Dyson product in time or don’t have a product to register, take note that Dyson hair products are usually part of Sephora’s semi-annual and holiday sales. Be sure to inquire about that online or in-store, so you don’t miss out.

If you’ve been eyeing a Dyson hair tool, this might be your sign to take the plunge. The thousands of reviews don’t lie — the tool is worth the investment.

