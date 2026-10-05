Fresh off its first-ever hair care launch, e.l.f. Cosmetics is expanding again — this time, into fragrance and body care.

Dubbed e.l.f. POP, the new collection will feature scents inspired by destinations around the world, starting with a trip to Norway. And while it marks the brand’s biggest push into fragrance yet, it’s not the first time e.l.f. has dabbled in the category. Its Jelly Pop makeup collection — the namesake for POP — quickly became a fan favorite for its juicy watermelon scent, while earlier this year, the brand teamed up with H&M to release a trio of perfumes.

Those launches gave e.l.f. a pretty good indication that its fans wanted more — and considering fragrance is currently the fastest-growing beauty category globally, the timing makes sense. For Pop, though, the brand is taking things one step further, pairing fragrance mist with a scented body cream to make each destination feel even more immersive. First up? Tromsø, Norway.

The Arctic city makes a fitting stop for the limited-edition holiday scent: Spicy Bundt Nice. With notes of holiday spice cake, orange zest, cardamom, and buttercream frosting, the gourmand fragrance is sweet but spiced, while cedarwood and warm musk make it feel extra cozy.

e.l.f. Cosmetics

The scent comes in two full-size formats: a fragrance mist ($13) and silky body cream ($13), which can be worn separately or layered together for the full head-to-toe experience. For $12, the Taste of Tromsø Kit offers travel-size versions of both, perfect for taking on the go — the collection is built around wanderlust, after all.

To keep the theme going beyond the scent, e.l.f. also enlisted two Norwegian artists for the Spicy Bundt Nice launch. Visual artist and illustrator Esra Røise created the artwork featured across the packaging, while pop singer-songwriter SKAAR produced the soundtrack for the campaign.

Available now on e.l.f.’s website and TikTok shop, the lineup will also land on Amazon on Oct. 6. And if holiday spice cake isn’t your thing, more destinations — and the scents inspired by them — are coming when the full e.l.f. POP collection drops in January.

Where to next? For now, that part of the itinerary is under wraps. One thing is for sure, though: getting there will be a whole lot cheaper than a plane ticket.