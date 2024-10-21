In recent months, e.l.f. Cosmetics has seriously proven its street cred with unexpected, glam-filled collabs with the likes of the iconic Jennifer Coolidge, the yummy Chipotle, the comfy denim fave American Eagle, and even Tinder.

As for its latest project? The makeup brand worked with a handful of artists to create 13 original tracks for its very own album, which can now be streamed on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and the iHeartRadio app. GRWM (an e.l.f. made production) dropped on Oct. 15.

Some names you’ll recognize (hi, Betty Who), but most are up-and-coming indie musicians across genres, including Cola Boyy, Olivia Reyes, Cakes da Killa, and more, e.l.f. has entered the music scene.

GRWM, The Album

A creative play on those “get ready with me” videos all over TikTok and Reels, e.l.f.’s rep says the decision to record GRWM was informed by an in-house survey.

The brand found that 92% of women aged 16 to 30 said that listening to music while getting ready boosted their mood. What’s more, 75% said they saw music and makeup as important tools for self-expression.

Basically, music and makeup go hand in hand.

Charlotte Rose Benjamin's lead single "Hairpin" has already amassed nearly 10 million views (and counting) on YouTube, making it one of e.l.f.’s top-performing videos of all time on their channel. It’s a foot-tapping pop-rock song — sample lyric: “I’m putting on my makeup and I’m dancing alone.” Spot on, no?

Primed For A Good Time

While recording their music, each artist used the brand’s best-selling Power Grip Primer ($10) to keep their makeup in place. A sticky formula that’s meant to effortlessly grip your makeup and keep it from moving for hours on end, this soothing primer smooths the skin for a near-flawless application every single time. Going on clear — which makes it perfect for all skin tones — the gel-like formula is non-comedogenic and has the prettiest dewy finish.

Although priming is the first step, it might just be the most important for long days that turn into wild nights.