Beauty girlies know that e.l.f. Cosmetics has a pulse on what the people really want and need (just look at its on-trend Bronzing Drops and Y2K-inspired collab with American Eagle).

And just as soon as September has come along, the cult-beloved beauty brand knows that folks are slowly but surely nearing cuffing season, too. This means countless singles will be focusing on first dates aplenty. The number one rule? Putting your authentic best foot forward is always key.

If you so happen to be searching for love (or lust), not only are dating apps like Tinder an easy download, but curating a first date glam routine is a must — which is why the unexpected duo has teamed out to create a collection of red-hot essentials that are sure to boost confidence and secure those second dates.

e.l.f. & Tinder’s Face The First Date Collab

Officially launching on Sept. 10, both e.l.f. and Tinder have collaborated on the Face the First Date collection, which includes every makeup essential you’ll need for peak confidence on your first dates. Although this will be a limited edition drop, it’s sure to be the gift that keeps on giving — whether or not you go on that second (and third) date.

e.l.f. Cosmetics

The Put Your e.l.f. Out There Vault ($45) features a hydrating face primer, refreshing setting mist, and a red-hot lip trio, all housed in a metallic hot pink makeup bag.

The brand is also offering the Tinder Box Lip Trio ($18), which comes with a fiery red lip liner and two lip oils — one sheer red and one clear, though both feel cool and tingly upon application.

Last up in the collection are the It’s A Match Stick Lippies ($4), five single-use red lipsticks that can effortlessly fit into even the smallest of handbags.

e.l.f. Cosmetics

Along with the special collab, e.l.f and Tinder are *also* launching a playful social campaign with a special appearance from Too Hot To Handle’s Harry Jowsey (who knows a thing or two about facing first dates with confidence).

The overall message? Feeling great about your makeup routine can help ease the pre-date nerves, as something like a red lip can make you feel like your most confident, sauciest self.