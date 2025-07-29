Millennials are having quite the week. First, the Freakier Friday press tour is happening, and Lindsay Lohan is out and about. Destiny’s Child had a mini reunion during Beyoncé’s final Cowboy Carter show in Las Vegas. Lastly (though certainly not least), the Devil Wears Prada sequel has begun filming — and Andy Sachs, Miranda Priestley, and Nigel sightings have been circulating on social media. The nostalgia is strong.

The Runway magazine staffers, for the most part, look just like they did in the 2006 film. But then there’s Emily Charlton, played by Emily Blunt — who has been spotted rocking a slightly different hairstyle than the one she wore in the original movie. This time, in a move apropos of her character, she’s in the bob club.

Emily Blunt’s Copper Bob

On July 29, Blunt was seen on the set of The Devil Wears Prada 2 in New York City with a drastically different hair color than her usual: a lustrous copper. The actor’s fresh dye job was paired with an equally new haircut. Namely: a bob.

Most recently, the Oppenheimer star was sporting a longer, layered cut in a brown shade — making this more recent appearance a rather dramatic hair transformation.

Getty Images/Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor

Of course, the change is for the role, but it’s still a noticeable shift: this shade is lighter and more coppery than the deeper red she wore in the original film. The bob — cut to graze the shoulders and styled with a center part — is also sleeker and more refined than the layered style Charlton had back then.

Getty Images/Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor

Choosing one of the trendiest cuts of the moment? Very on-brand for Charlton, whose snarky edge is matched only by her commitment to fashion.

The Bob Era Continues

The character’s new ‘do only solidifies the fact that the bob isn’t going anywhere.

This summer has been all about the Euro bob — think the French bob, which Sofia Richie recently got, and the “Riviera” variation, both of which evoke effortlessness.

The blunt iteration, though — aka the one you’ll see Blunt wear in The Devil Wears Prada sequel — will never go out of style.

A bob? For summer? Groundbreaking. That’s all.