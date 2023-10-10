Late on the evening of Oct. 9, Emily Ratajkowski took to her Instagram stories to share an impromptu snap of her fall-inspired makeup. And considering the New York City resident has been spotted in the streets of the West Village in caramel-hued trench coats, knee-high boots, and a cozy brown wardrobe to match, it seems the beginning of fallen leaves and chillier weather has inspired her current glam, too.

At summer’s end, Ratajkowski was clearly in her red era, opting for scarlet serpent manicures and even dying her strands a fiery shade of copper. Her obsession with red didn’t last too long, because as of late August, the supermodel went back to her deep brunette roots and embraced the warm “latte makeup” vibes that has BeautyTok, A-listers, and more completely obsessed.

EmRata’s “Iced Caramel Latte” Lips

With the model, author, and podcast host’s chocolate-hued eyes lined with a subtle, pure black cat-eye, her icy, brown-toned lip was the hero of her wearable glam look. Her overlined lips created the look of an even fuller pout.

Layered over a caramel-beige creamy lipstick, icy gloss gave her look a frosted, iced latte vibe.

The Rise Of “Latte Makeup”

“Latte makeup” is essentially a buzzy way of describing super toasted, warm-toned bronze glam inspired by the varying colors of coffee drinks. Especially come the cooler fall and winter months, it’s clear that all things latte (especially in the world of beauty) are sure to stay.

As for celebrities who have recently tried their hand at the trend? Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, and Simone Biles are a few of note.

Latte Makeup, Meet “Latte Nails”

In need of a manicure to match your bronzed latte makeup? Believe it or not, “latte nails” and “iced coffee nails” have been having their main character moment, too. Expert manicurists in the industry have also shared with Bustle that shades of brown nail polish, from light milky pigments to rich dark chocolate hues, are set to be on-trend for fall 2023.

In particular, “caramel latte nails” — brown lacquer shades with a yellowish cognac undertone — are a serious vibe and have been spotted on Blake Lively. Putting her own twist on the trend, Jennifer Lopez recently painted her tips a steamy shade of beige inspired by warm chai lattes.