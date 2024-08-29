Flat Helix, Diamond Jewelry, & More Of Fall’s Biggest Piercing Trends

For many, fall time means pulling out your fave leather jacket and boots, getting a sultry “black cherry” mani-pedi, or even picking up a cozy new perfume.

For some, however, the change of seasons is also an excuse to swap out your jewelry — or maybe even get a new piercing for a totally refreshed vibe. And for fall 2024, experts are predicting some chic piercing trends to take over.

Without too many spoilers of what’s to come, one motif in particular is having its main character moment in the jewelry world and beyond: ribbons. And for those who appreciate the coquettish look, it’s set to dominate this season.

If you’re itching to get a new piercing before the weather chills, two placements in particular — the conch and the flat helix — and both solid bets for an ultimate cool girl earscape.

Thinking of heading to a piercing studio or jewelry store for the fall months ahead? Here are seven piercing trends to know before you go, as shared by Sam Isaacs, the associate director of brand management at Studs.

1 Hello, Cohesive Earscapes @studs Whether you’re adorning your ears with a curated color palette or picking an overall theme with your jewelry, a cohesive earscape (aka your collection of earrings) is a total vibe. “This fall, leveling up your earscape is definitely on trend,” says Isaacs.

2 Coquette Ribbon Earrings @missoliviarose From balletcore nail art designs to trendy tattoos, it’s no secret that ribbons and bows are everywhere. Isaacs reveals that the coquettish motif will continue its influence into the fall, saying that “shapes like bows will make a strong appearance [in jewelry].”

3 Cool Girl Snakebite Studs Courtesy of Studs Back in 2019, Kaia Gerber adorned her ears with snakebite piercings at New York City’s Studs studio. Ever since, the two tiny piercings placed close together have been steadily on the rise, and this fall, they’re going to be a major trend. “We’ll see piercings that complement each other and add dimension,” says Isaacs. “Take our signature snakebite piercings as the perfect example.

4 Bye Bye, Colorful Gemstones @studs The carefree summer months are officially behind — and in its place, fall will be infinitely more glamorous. “The transition to fall and winter usually means swapping out color-forward, chunky, or more playful summer styles for earrings that feature a bit more bling,” says Isaacs. “You’ll see styles with sparkles and diamonds front and center for a look that’s a bit more elevated.”

5 Simple Conch Hoops Courtesy of Studs Placed around the ear’s mid-shaft, conch piercings — specifically adorned with simple hoops over basic studs — are a vibe for the upcoming season. “The conch piercing has been trending all year with no signs of slowing down,” says Isaacs. “The trending classic hoop adds a seamless design.”

6 Mixed Metal Jewels @studs Not quite sure if you’re into gold or silver tones RN? Isaacs makes the case for mixing metals. “Expect to see looks that mix both gold and silver materials, creating a tonal effect,” he says.