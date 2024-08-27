While you can welcome the fall season by refreshing your hair color or trying out a trendy manicure design, some fresh ink might just be the coolest (and most permanent) way to enter a new era.

What’s trending in the tattoo world? You can always look to ink-covered celebs for some inspo. In recent months, A-listers like Megan Fox and Angelina Jolie have adorned their hands and fingers with a collection of dainty — and meaningful — tats. Then there’s supermodel and brand founder Hailey Bieber, who debuted the tiniest micro ribbon ink at the end of last year, cementing her love of the still-rising coquettecore trend.

As for some other motifs having their main character moments in the tattoo world, especially for fall 2024? Logan Aguilar — a tattoo artist and co-owner of tattoo studio The Hidden Rose NYC — says that dragons are *it* (I mean, it is the year of the dragon after all).

In the mood for some new ink? Here are fall’s biggest tattoo trends that are sure to inspire your next piece of body art.

1 Reputation Era Snakes @bambiettatattoo Although many are still patiently waiting for the release of Reputation (Taylor’s Version), you can still show your fandom by getting a serpentine tat. “Snake tattoos are trending, representing regeneration and growth,” says Aguilar.

2 Decorative Hand Tattoos @sydsmithhh Take cues from celebs like Fox, Bieber, and Dua Lipa and decorate your hands and fingers with a bunch of itty bitty adornments — but with a meaningful twist. “This year we’re seeing a shift towards more symbolic themes [with tattoos],” says Aguilar. Fox, for example, got “11 11” symbols that represent her twin flame relationship.

3 Powerful Dragon Motifs @ejintatt Whether it’s the fantasy lovers who couldn’t put down their copy of Fourth Wing or the passionate House of the Dragon stans, one thing’s for certain: it truly is the year of the dragon. And, according to Aguilar, the mythical motif is taking over the tattoo world. “Dragons have gained popularity as symbols of strength and knowledge,” he says. “They’re being reinterpreted with a modern touch, using fine line work to create a delicate look with movement and flow, reflecting the artistry of the new generation of tattoo artists.”

4 Barely-There Heart Adornments @nicoleellisse Dainty heart tattoos have been popular for quite some time now — and they’ll still dominate this fall. “For smaller tattoos, I’m seeing more of the ‘peekaboo’ artistry,” says Aguilar. “Think tiny designs like delicate hearts placed on the wrist or behind the ear, hidden in plain sight like fine jewelry.”

5 Coquette Ribbons @yuchetattoo Sweet bows and ribbon designs will continue to be popular ink for the coquette girls through the chilly fall season. Bieber inked an ultra-minimal bow on her wrist, though larger ribbons are a total vibe, too.

6 Fine Line Florals @amybillingtattoo In general: fine line artwork is trending. “Fine line plant work, filigree, and laurel are becoming popular, and are often paired with elements like roses, flowers, and skulls, symbolizing the cycle of life and death,” says Aguilar. Peonies and chrysanthemums are extra trendy this season, he notes.