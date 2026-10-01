Chances are, most of the clothes you bought in college have made their way out of your wardrobe by now. But that infinity sign you got inked on a whim one night because you thought it looked cute? It’s still there — kind of like the tattoo equivalent of a permanent pair of skinny jeans, giving away your age before you even need to say it.

Thankfully, with enough time, most trends eventually come back around. Case in point: foot tattoos. A staple of the early aughts, they were usually found peeking out of Rainbow flip-flops in the form of stars, butterflies, flowers, and swirly script.

“It makes me think of that whole era with Ed Hardy, surf culture, Jersey Shore, and the heyday of MTV,” says celebrity tattoo artist Dillon Forte. “Foot tattoos had that hanging-by-the-beach-in-sandals vibe.”

Now, they’re popping up again, as Gen Z puts its own spin on the placement. Ahead, Forte breaks down what’s behind the revival, which kinds of designs people are currently getting, and what to know before going under the needle yourself.

Why Are Foot Tattoos Coming Back?

Y2K aesthetics are having a major moment with Gen Z — and foot tattoos are just one way they’re showing up. “Fashion is back in that early 2000s vibe, so tattoos from that era naturally come along with it,” Forte says. “I’ve also seen lower back tattoos, hip tattoos, ankle tattoos, and small wrist pieces coming back in style.”

This time around, however, foot tattoos are getting a cool-girl glow-up. In their heyday, they were one isolated butterfly. Now, people are treating the entire foot (and even the ankle) as a canvas. Think of it as “footscaping,” a customizable approach that uses multiple small tattoos to build toward a cohesive look. The result might include tiny florals, ornamental patterns, little symbols, or script, says Forte.

“Back then, a lot of them were very simple symbols or words, and many were likely done more impulsively or picked from a flash sheet,” says Forte. “Now, people seem to take more time thinking about the tattoos they want, with finer linework, more delicate ornamental designs, better placement, and pieces that feel more curated to personal style.”

A foot tattoo checks the nostalgia box, with the added benefit of being as discreet as you want it to be, too. “It looks cool with sandals or heels, but you can also cover it with socks and shoes when you need to dress up,” Forte adds. (Or, you know, hide it from your parents, as one did in the early 2000s.)

How To Wear The Trend

Celebrities are already putting their own spin on the revival. Jennie of Blackpink added a large cherub to the top of her foot in July, while KATSEYE’s Megan Skiendiel followed suit in August with a cybersigilism dragon that stretches toward her ankle.

Instagram / @jennierubyjane Getty / Kevin Mazur / Contributor 1 / 2

Other people are going straight to the source material. Sprawling script, chunky stars, and other early 2000s classics are also back in rotation.

You don’t need to contain your design to your foot, either. Larger pieces can creep upward onto the ankle in designs like winding florals or rosary pieces.

What To Know Before Booking

A tiny foot tattoo might look like NBD, but don’t let the size fool you. Before you go under the needle, there are a few things to know — starting with the fact that this placement can be more painful than it looks.

“Anywhere on the body where the skin is thinner, lacks padding, or sits close to bone is usually going to be more sensitive,” Forte says, pointing to areas like the ribs, feet, and hands. “If a foot tattoo is your first tattoo experience, it may feel pretty intense and make you think all tattoos are like that, which they’re definitely not.”

Still, the bigger challenge might come after the appointment. “Foot tattoos can be annoying to heal because your feet are always moving, rubbing against socks and shoes, and dealing with sweat,” Forte says.

In other words, plan your appointment around a few low-key days where you can avoid long walks, swimming, and exercising — and most importantly, give your feet some time to breathe. “Throwing on a pair of shoes too soon is an easy way to mess up all the hard work,” Forte adds. “The friction can really interfere with the healing and even pull ink out.”

When you do need to wear shoes, opt for sandals or something loose and breezy that won’t rub against the freshly tattooed area. Keeping your feet elevated is also a good idea to help minimize any swelling.

Another thing to keep in mind? “Foot tattoos tend to fade faster than other spots,” says Forte. “Something on the side or top of the foot can hold up pretty well, but you should go into it knowing there’s a chance it may need a touch-up down the line.”

Turns out, the foot tattoo wasn't doomed to stay in the early-aughts time capsule after all.