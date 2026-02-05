Tattoo trends don’t always age well. But every so often, a design proves more perennial than expected. Case in point? The hottest tat right now happens to be a throwback to the early 2000s.

That’s right: Rosary anklet tattoos are back in rotation. While rosaries carry religious significance, in tattoo culture the design is often worn as an aesthetic or jewelry-inspired motif. The revival started online with recirculated photos of Nicole Richie in 2003. The Simple Life hadn’t yet premiered, but Richie’s iconic ink — often on display with micro-mini skirts — was a cultural emblem in its own right. Second only to lower back tattoos at the time, ankle tats became a non-negotiable part of the Y2K it-girl blueprint.

Two decades later, the trend’s resurgence couldn’t come at a better time. Frosted makeup and belly button piercings are back from the same era, as are capris and ballet flats that once again put the ankle on full display — making it prime real estate for decorative ink.

For anyone already fluent in Y2K references, rosary anklet tattoos are the ultimate flex. Read on for everything to know about the trend.

Rosary Anklet Tattoo Inspo

Trend purists can look to Richie’s design — after all, it’s the reference for a reason. She famously styled the heart- and cross-embellished ankle tattoo with strappy heels that put the cheeky ink on full display.

Getty / Slaven Vlasic / Stringer

For a softer take, go with a fine-line variation. Blurred borders create a daintier feel, with Richie’s signature heart centerpiece replaced by a Guadalupe pendant.

If maximalism is more your speed, try a layered stack. In this design, a dangling crucifix anchors the look, while draped butterfly chains and a rose centerpiece turn up the drama.

You could opt to keep the anklet minimal and shift the focus to the foot with a magnified XL cross. This tattoo practically begs for a pair of ballet flats to show it off.

If you’re not sold on the crucifix, swap it for an angel-inscribed dog tag. Otherwise, this design stays close to the OG, with a heart on top and plenty of swishy movement.

Looking for an another alternative to a straightforward rosary? Try a heart locket. It isn’t too literal, but still channels the look thanks to 3D beads along the chain.

Stick and poke stans, exhale — this trend plays especially well with the dotted technique. Here, the tattoo gets two cross charms and a storybook-like finish.

While most designs skew photorealistic, this one gets the fine-line treatment. Medium and large dots give the illusion of a chain.

Your shoes can tell as much of a story as the tattoo itself, and these Ed Hardy wedges prove it. A gothic cross and heart motifs dial up the cutesy-but-chaotic Y2K energy.

What To Know Before You Book

Before you commit to permanent jewelry, there are a few things to keep in mind. First things first, how bad does it hurt? Pain tolerance varies, but ankles and feet are generally considered one of the spiciest spots to tattoo — especially around the ankle bone and Achilles. The skin is thinner there, meaning less cushioning and a sharper, scratchier sensation. If you’re nervous, ask your artist about breaking the session into shorter blocks, or choose a less shaded design that won’t keep you under the needle as long.

Aftercare requires a little planning, too. Feet are high-traffic zones — constantly rubbing against socks, sneakers, boots, you name it. That friction can irritate fresh ink, so schedule your appointment when you can realistically baby the area for a bit.

“I suggest that you leave the Saniderm on for five days, then after the five days are over, wash twice daily and moisturize whenever the skin feels dry,” Mystic Woodburn, a Los Angeles-based tattoo artist, previously told Bustle. Another important factor in the healing stage is wearing flip flops for at least two weeks. Note that sun exposure can accelerate the fading process, so applying SPF to the area will become part of the long game.

TLDR: An anklet tattoo comes with its fair share of fickleness. That said, the final payoff might be worth it. Once healed, it acts like permanent jewelry that can be as discreet or statement-making as you want, depending on how you style it. And unlike the actual accessory, you don’t have to think twice about putting it on. Consider it one less step in your getting-ready routine — no fumbling with clasps required.