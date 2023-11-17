There are two types of people in this world: those who throw away their pore strips immediately after using them, and those who inspect them for an inordinate amount of time. I definitely fall into the second group.

My quest for perfectly clear pores started back in high school when I first noticed a collection of blackheads scattered across the top of my nose. There, mixed in amongst the sebaceous filaments, were actual raised plugs of dirt and oil — and I haven’t stopped staring at them since.

I’ve definitely daydreamed about vacuuming out my blackheads — seriously, how satisfying would that be? — but up until now, sticky pore strips and salicylic acid serums have been the only real ways I’ve removed gunk from my face.

So you can imagine my glee when I found out about the FOREO KIWI derma: a tool that allows you to vacuum out your congested pores while gently removing the dull, damaged top layer of skin. Over time, the vacuuming and extra exfoliation can fade pigmentation, reduce puffiness, and give you an overall glow. Consider me sold. Read on for my honest review of the device after using it for a few weeks.

Fast Facts

Price: $159.00

$159.00 Best for: Unclogging pores, improving skin texture, getting your glow on

Unclogging pores, improving skin texture, getting your glow on My rating: 3.5/5

3.5/5 What we like: Smooths skin, improves dryness, minimizes pores

Smooths skin, improves dryness, minimizes pores What we don't like: Learning curve, requires an app for use

What Is The FOREO KIWI Derma?

FOREO is a Swedish skin tech company that offers an array of at-home beauty devices, and the KIWI derma is the newest addition to its lineup.

The tool is a true three-in-one: The diamond tip offers microdermabrasion to exfoliate dead skin cells for renewed and refreshed skin, fewer signs of scarring and pigmentation, and a healthy glow. It also has a vacuum suction function that swipes away dead skin cells and unclogs pores, as well as T-Sonic massage, which stimulates your circulation and improves lymphatic drainage to help boost collagen production.

The massage function temporarily dilates your pores so that the vacuum can extract excess oil and impurities. When you remove this layer of gunk, it also allows your skin care to better absorb — so you should notice that your products are more effective, too.

The KIWI is made of bacteria-resistant silicone and medical-grade steel, and it comes with three different diamond tips so you can treat your forehead, cheeks, chin, and around your nose.

How It Works

When you open the box, you’ll find the device, three tips, a charging cable, and a QR code that directs you to an app where you register the tool and create a FOREO account.

The app is where you can adjust the settings of your device, such as the intensity of the vacuum, the pulse rate, and the massage level. You can even use your phone’s camera as a mirror as you use the tool.

According to the brand, you should start each session with a freshly cleansed, dry face. Then, attach your preferred diamond tip, turn the device on (there’s a power button on the side), and adjust the vacuum intensity before touching the tip flat against your skin and quickly gliding it across your face in an upward motion. When you’re done, it’s recommended to wash your face to get rid of dead skin cells and thoroughly moisturize.

My Experience

Once I had the KIWI derma up and running, I practically ran to my bathroom to give it a try. According to the instructions, you’re supposed to hold your face taut as you press the microdermabrasion tip flat against your skin, and then quickly glide it upwards.

As I suctioned the device onto my most blackhead-riddled areas — like my chin, cheeks, and around my nose — I found it tempting to let it sit on one patch at a time so that everything would come loose, but it really is important to pull against the suction and keep to the tool moving. (I may or may not have gotten a tiny bruise next to my nose from going too slow. My bad.)

It took a couple of swipes to get the technique down, but after a few tries and one YouTube video tutorial, I nailed it. As I glided the tip across my face, I noticed that some dry flakes sloughed right off, leaving super-soft skin in its wake. After the first session, my chin — which is usually a little textured — felt smooth and renewed.

The small diamond tip is recommended for precise exfoliation in the T-zone area, while the medium tip is good for reducing fine lines and scarring, and the large for exfoliating the cheeks and sensitive areas. Since my skin turns red easily, I usually opted for the large.

Every time I used the KIWI derma, I paid extra close attention to the blackheads on my nose and the ones hiding in the crevice under my lip — and noticed that they were less visible post-treatment. Unfortunately, this tool doesn’t show you a big, vacuum-cleaner-sized bag of debris, but you can see the results right on your skin.

The Verdict

After using the KIWI derma for a few weeks, I can definitely see a difference in my pores. Since the vacuum sucks out impurities, it allows them to look a little smoother and smaller.

The microdermabrasion has also been a treat. A few swipes seem to do more than any chemical exfoliator I’ve used — and I’m loving the extra glow. I’ve also been sleeping well knowing that my products don’t have to fight past dead skin cells in order to effectively soak in.

While I haven’t noticed a major difference in pigmentation or puffiness, I can see how this device would be good to have in your tool bag to ensure your skin stays soft and renewed. Catch me in the bathroom from here on out excavating my pores.

