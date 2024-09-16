With September more than halfway through, the cozy fall vibes are very much in full swing already. And next to creamy caramel perfumes and warm-toned terracotta blush shades, burgundy manicures are an expected vibe for the months ahead. Move over, “cherry girl” summer — hello, “cherry mocha girl” fall.

Burgundy polish, of course, is a timeless hue with that sultry cherry-colored undertone. And while it always seems to make an appearance when the weather gets chillier, it’s especially on-trend for fall 2024.

“I foresee dark shades and warm tones for the cooler autumn weather,” Tom Bachik, a manicurist to celebs like Selena Gomez and Margot Robbie, recently told Bustle. “Burgundy is one of my favorites for fall.”

While he points to the Chanel Le Vernis in Rouge Noir ($32) as his personal fave, other polishes like the Daisy DND Gel Polish in Cherry Mocha ($10) and the People Of Color Nail Lacquer in Garnet ($12) make it easier than ever to try the rising trend at home.

In need of a fresh set of tips to match your cherry-tinted hair *and* yummy cherry perfume? Here are 12 unique nail art designs you’ll want to copy RN, from cherry mocha aura art to burgundy French tips covered in bedazzled micro cherries.

1 Cherry Mocha Aura Nails @avrnailswatches Next to chromatic manicures and beloved Frenchies, aura nails have solidified their status as a top mani move of nail-loving girlies — and this one features two different shades of cherry mocha polish.

2 Avant-Garde Metallic Accents @samrosenails Take your typical dark burgundy French tip nails to creative new heights with avant-garde metallic accents that line each curved edge.

3 3D Coquette Details @_cinails54_ Bring those adorably coquettish vibes from summertime into your next fall manicure with 3D details, like extra-large bows and juicy cherries.

4 Optical Illusion Frenchies @brushedbyb_ Using a true cherry mocha polish shade with a lighter bright red hue, create optical illusion French nails that’ll bring all eyes to your fingertips.

5 Silver Glitter Outlines @dani.nailedit Keep your cherry mocha mani minimal (yet seriously glamorous) by lining every single nail with a sparkling silver glitter polish that catches the light.

6 Vampy Tonal French Tips @nailslpc.xo Elevate your go-to French tip nails by trading in the typically sheer pink base with a matte burgundy, and the signature white tips with a high-gloss finish instead.

7 Cool Girl Abstract Lines @addiisnails Create the ultimate cool girl manicure with cherry mocha tones, abstract lines, and aura art that radiates from each nail’s center.

8 Darling Cherry Art @overglowedit With a mix of solid burgundy nails and timeless French tips of the same color, try topping one statement nail with a cute cherry design.

9 Dark Micro French Tips @gieos.room If you love the look of an understated mani, give your micro Frenchies a fall-inspired upgrade with cherry mocha tips instead.

10 Rhinestone-Studded Micro Cherries @prettywth.julia Take some dark burgundy French nails to the next level with itty bitty micro cherry details that are not only Kourtney Kardashian Barker-approved, but studded in red rhinestones, too.

11 Goth Girl Adornments @a4ngelnails Tap into your inner goth girl — just like Sydney Sweeney recently did — with a burgundy manicure adorned in silver chains, crosses, stars, and more.