Hailey Bieber's Dark Sapphire Nails Are So Boy Mom-Coded

In late August, Justin and Hailey Bieber welcomed their first son — Jack Blues Bieber — to their growing family.

Since that special moment, Hailey has been very much in newborn baby bliss, seldom posting on social media over the last month (save for this gorgeous “toasted caramel” mani moment). On Sept. 19, she returned to Instagram to share a mirror selfie on her Stories, with a simple caption that said “hi,” perhaps indicating that she may be a bit more active on her platform. And if you look close enough, her newest nail vibe proves that she’s very much embracing the boy-mom life.

Hailey Bieber’s Sapphire Blue Nails

When it comes to Bieber’s nails, she is truly down to try anything. See: “lemon glazed donut” tips, neon green polish that glows in the dark, dark chocolate crocodile printed nails, and adorable cherry blossom details (to name just a few). And her latest manicure is delightfully boy-mom-coded.

Opting for something a bit darker than what she typically goes for, the new mom adorned her lengthy, almond-shaped nails in a near-black shade of sapphire blue lacquer. And though the high-shine top coat looks like a bit of a glistening effect, there seems to be no glitter in the midnight-inspired polish formula.

While the exact manicurist behind the look has yet to be revealed, Bieber often turns to her right-hand nail tech, Zola Ganzorigt, who is behind the Rhode founder’s viral “glazed donut” mani that still has the girlies obsessed.

3 Navy Polish Shades To Try The Look

Obsessed with her most recent look? Here are three navy blue polish shades that are near-exact dupes for Hailey’s mani that are shoppable RN.

When in doubt, picking up one of OPI’s cult-fave lacquers is the move — and Midnight Mantra in particular is the perfect navy shade to recreate the look.

With a bit more of that vibrant sapphire undertone, the deep blue shade in Number 69 is sure to be a perfect color for the upcoming fall (and winter) months.

For a bit of added luxe to your at-home mani-pedi routine, the color Fugueuse by none other than Chanel is an elegantly timeless staple to try.