Kim Kardashian’s Flipped ’90s Bob Is The Freshest Cut For Fall

Although Kim Kardashian is known for a sporadic hair transformation, she typically rocks ultra-long dark hair.

For the fall 2024 season, however, she has given herself a seriously healthy chop, opting for a shoulder-length bob — aka one of fall *and* winter’s biggest haircut trends. And especially with the sleek way Kardashian has her strands styled, the cut has completely shifted her vibe.

Hello, cool ’90s energy.

Kim Kardashian’s Flipped Bob Cut

On Oct. 17, Dimitris Giannetos — Kim’s long-time hair guru who also works with major names like Megan Fox and Camila Cabello — posted his latest work to the ’gram.

Wearing a chic crocodile print leather trench coat, the SKKN By KIM founder is pictured with some sultry smoky eyes and a fresh new hairdo which Giannetos calls “the ’90s bob.”

Giannetos chopped her jet-black hair into an even-length power bob that falls about an inch below her shoulders. Adding some 1990s flair, he then created a deep side part on the reality star and serial entrepreneur, giving her a high-shine wet look with the flirtiest flipped-out ends.

Just this week, supermodel Gigi Hadid was spotted on the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway with her blonde bob cut styled with similar flipped ends and side part. With two style stars sporting the retro chop, it’s safe to say you’ll see more of the hairstyle in the coming months.

Bobs Are *In* This Fall & Winter

If you’ve been on the fence about lobbing off your hard-earned inches, consider this your sign to make the move.

“The bob is timeless, and basically the equivalent to your staple little black dress,” Michelle Cleveland, hairstylist and Hair Addict Salon owner, previously told Bustle of the haircut trends for winter 2025. “It has been able to withstand decades of trends and will always be in style.”

For some added inspo, look to Kardashian, Hadid, Hailee Steinfeld, Sydney Sweeney, Lily Collins, and Madelyn Cline, who are just a handful of celebs who have already gone for the always-in look.