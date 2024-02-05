Fans had a visual and musical feast on Feb. 4 once the 2024 Grammys aired. Stars strolled the red carpet in barely-there ‘fits (like Miley Cyrus’ custom Margiela naked dress, for instance) and bold makeup looks (see also: Ayra Starr’s shimmery cut crease). From there, singers like Dua Lipa and SZA gave showstopping performances that had the entire crowd dancing along. But that doesn’t mean you should sleep on the details — such as the best manicures of the night.

The Grammys is known for more daring glamour and fashion, after all. So it makes perfect sense that A-listers show up with more than just neutral nails; rather, there were some French manis (as seen on Paris Hilton), some stiletto tips with 3D adornments, duck nails, and — of course — chrome manicures. In other words, the stars delivered style and beauty inspo all the way down to their fingertips. All the better for holding their Grammy awards, naturally.

Whether you’re looking for inspo for your next mani or just want to peek at the nail looks that made the highly anticipated red carpet, keep scrolling for the best manicures spotted at the 2024 Grammys.

1 Dua Lipa’s Sheer Polish Getty Images/Neilson Barnard / Staff Dua Lipa let her disco-inspired gown do the talking by rocking a sheer manicure — one that’s very in line with the trendy “quiet luxury” aesthetic.

2 Paris Hilton’s Classic French Tips Lester Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While she often wears a shiny, colorful outfit, Paris Hilton tends to sport classic glam. This was evident at the Grammys, where the mother of two wore textbook French tips.

3 Gracie Abrams’ Glossy Black Nails Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images To stick with the chic vibes of her Chanel ‘fit, Gracie Abrams sported a dark manicure, courtesy of nail artist Betina Goldstein. The exact polish used? Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Oiseau de Nuit, a super dark plum.

4 Victoria Monét’s Holographic Chrome ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images Victoria Monét matched her manicure to her gown with chrome, copper-colored tips that stood out with an eye-catching holographic design.

5 Christina Aguilera’s Baby Blue Chrome Getty Images/Alberto E. Rodriguez / Stringer Another matching mani moment: Christina Aguilera’s baby blue chrome tips, which were serving early 2000s realness (as she does).

6 Ice Spice’s Duck Nails Getty Images/Neilson Barnard / Staff The “Munch” singer loves a Y2K moment. To coincide with her Baby Phat outfit, Ice Spice wore duck nails — and this wasn’t her first time rocking the throwback mani look. She likes what she likes.

7 Chlöe Bailey’s Bejeweled Tips Getty Images/Kevin Mazur / Contributor Bringing full glam, Chlöe Bailey wore long lipstick-shaped nails adorned with 3D jewels — a definite red carpet-worthy manicure.

8 Coco Jones’ Fairy Nails Getty Images/Kevin Mazur / Contributor For a head-turning manicure, celebrity nail artist Sreynin Peng painted a fairy-inspired nail design for Coco Jones that matched the pale turquoise of her dress. Peng used polishes from OPI’s new Your Way spring collection for the look.