Fans had a visual and musical feast on Feb. 4 once the 2024 Grammys aired. Stars strolled the red carpet in barely-there ‘fits (like Miley Cyrus’ custom Margiela naked dress, for instance) and bold makeup looks (see also: Ayra Starr’s shimmery cut crease). From there, singers like Dua Lipa and SZA gave showstopping performances that had the entire crowd dancing along. But that doesn’t mean you should sleep on the details — such as the best manicures of the night.
The Grammys is known for more daring glamour and fashion, after all. So it makes perfect sense that A-listers show up with more than just neutral nails; rather, there were some French manis (as seen on Paris Hilton), some stiletto tips with 3D adornments, duck nails, and — of course — chrome manicures. In other words, the stars delivered style and beauty inspo all the way down to their fingertips. All the better for holding their Grammy awards, naturally.
Whether you’re looking for inspo for your next mani or just want to peek at the nail looks that made the highly anticipated red carpet, keep scrolling for the best manicures spotted at the 2024 Grammys.