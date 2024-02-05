On Feb. 4, the music industry’s most beloved artists showed up for the 2024 Grammy Awards, where stars like Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, Victoria Monét, and many more are nominated for their creative work.

Notoriously, the Grammys red carpet is where Hollywood glamour meets a youthfully modern edge, with headline-making looks that often push the boundaries of fashion and beauty. And this year, the world’s fave A-listers didn’t come to play.

More to come...

Victoria Monét’s Espresso Makeup Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Matching the warmth of her makeup to the bronzed hue of her corseted gown, Monét tapped the still-rising “espresso makeup” trend with her glam.

Dua Lipa’s Low-Key Mermaid Waves Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The “Houdini” singer kept her cherry coke hair low-key with saucy, mermaid-inspired waves, which she paired with an understated glowing makeup look.

Laverne Cox’s Cherry Red Lips Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Matching her pout to her red-hot dress, Cox’s ombré cherry-colored lipstick featured a glossy finish that positively stunned in the light.

Fantasia’s Edgy Lip Jewelry Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Color Purple star paired her bold, smoky eyes with even bolder lip jewelry, which added some edge to her sparkly gown.

Alix’s Earle’s Glossy Hollywood Waves Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images Alix Earle, the Hot Mess podcast host, nodded to the blonde Hollywood bombshells before her and opted for a sleek side part and glossy waves.

Ayra Starr’s Bold Cut Crease Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While Starr’s ebony hair was straight and sleek, the musician went full-glam with her makeup. The look in question? A ’90s-style contoured lip and a bold cut crease eye.