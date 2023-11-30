In the ever-changing world of manicures, there are two camps. On one end of the spectrum lies the obsession with artful details and “more is more” sets (like Megan Thee Stallion’s “cherry mocha” bedazzled stiletto manicure). On the other end, low-key minimalists are painting their natural-length nails in understated, ultra-clean nail polish hues.

Though Selena Gomez has never shied away from vivid color — just take a look at her birthday Barbiecore mani — her recent manicure is in line with the latter mindset. A masterclass in chic simplicity.

Selena’s “Milk Bath” White Manicure

On the heels of Gomez’s fashionable romp in Paris, Tom Bachik — the celeb-loved manicurist who is behind some of Jennifer Lopez and Margot Robbie’s most popular looks — shared a snap of Gomez’s fresh new manicure. She rocked a milky white polish shade that matched the winter white vibes of her long sleeve tee and silver bangles.

While Bachik hasn’t confirmed the exact nail color he used, there are countless white “milk bath” polishes on the market that will give you the same minimal vibe.

Alongside Y2K beauty trends — like butterfly clips and the controversial duck nails — white-bright nail polish, too, was a mainstay of the 2010s. Though the color has been slept-on in recent years, Gomez has officially brought it back.

White Nails Have A Hidden Meaning

If you’re a mainstay on BeautyTok’s endless feed, you’ll likely know that nail color theories are abundant — like the recent “black nail theory” which coincides with a burst of confidence, or the “red nail theory” which is a subliminal strategy that’ll find you a love connection.

According to TikTok, nail polish color may also be an indicator of one’s relationship status: baby blue nails are linked to those in a happy relationship and pink/purple polish is the mani equivalent to FaceBook’s “it’s complicated” status.

As for white nails? TikTok is convinced the elegant shade means the wearer is single and perhaps looking for some fun. Considering Gomez just dropped a flirtatious song titled “Single Soon,” this theory might be onto something.

Celebs Are In Their Short Nail Era

Though Gomez most often goes for a long set of coffin-shaped tips, the Only Murders In The Building star has recently begun rocking short nails — the latest, a deep cranberry polish, and before that, a clear coat with subtle shimmer.

She isn’t alone, however, as stars like Kylie Jenner have been ditching their extra-long nails for a more subtle and classic look.