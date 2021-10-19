Hailey Bieber has become one of the most influential fashion and beauty idols of today, most notably for her iconic ’90s aesthetic — despite having only been born six years into the actual decade. Still, the 24-year-old seamlessly embodies the ambiance of the bygone era, both in terms of her personal style (which she says is influenced by her parents) and ever-evolving beauty looks — on andoff the red carpet.
From braided topknots to high pigtails reminiscent of none other than Baby Spice, it’s hard to find a ’90s hairstyle Bieber hasn’t sported herself. That said, this shouldn’t exactly come as a surprise, seeing as the model specifically told Bustle it’s her favorite fashion era. “Nineties style is still as big today as it was back then,” she explained, reiterating that much of her style “comes from ’90s inspiration.” The decade even influences the model’s beauty routine.
Bieber isn’t alone in her adoration for the era. Fellow stars Addison Rae, Olivia Rodrigo, and Millie Bobbie Brown — all of whom were born in the 2000s — have mastered their own takes on ’90s and early aughts-inspired styles, accessorizing with things like bedazzled hairpins. So hold onto those claw clips — the ’90s aren’t going anywhere.
Below, see 14 of Hailey Bieber’s best ’90s-inspired hairstyles.