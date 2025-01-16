Like most beauty lovers, I always have at least five lippies on hand. A clear lip treatment, a neutral liner that goes with everything, my fave everyday lipstick, a high-shine gloss, another lip treatment... you get the idea. And TBH, even when I’m wearing minimal or no makeup at all, my lip combo is always on point.

Even with a handful of pout products on deck, a multi-purpose one is truly elite — and makeup brand Hourglass has just added a new shade of true red to its cult-adored Phantom Volumizing Glossy Lip Balm collection that has been calling my name.

Read on for an honest review of the drop.

The Hourglass Red 0 Glossy Balm

In January, Hourglass welcomed four new Glossy Balm shades to its collection — including Red 0, a gorgeously vibrant hue.

Like the rest of the Glossy Balm collection, this one also has a softly plumping (and vegan) formula that’s enriched with skin-conditioning ingredients — like mango seed butter and avocado oil, for example. It also contains menthyl lactate, which has a cooling effect on your pout.

The balm effortlessly glides onto the lips, providing a powerful dose of tinted nourishment as well as a subtle plumping effect that lasts all day long.

Fast Facts

Price: $38

$38 Best For: A hydrating lip treatment that doubles as a pretty cherry tint

A hydrating lip treatment that doubles as a pretty cherry tint Rating: 5/5

5/5 What I Love: The unique cooling feeling it has on my lips

Hello, Cherry-Tinted “Gym Lips”

While all other Glossy Balms have a chic golden tube, this one is red to match its color, making it feel that much more special.

After twisting the slim tube to allow just enough product to glide onto my lips, I apply it — and am instantly left with a natural-looking, cherry-colored flush that is sheer and shiny. Right away, I felt the plumping effect get to work — but rather than an intense stinging, it had more of a light, minty-fresh vibe that was incredibly comfortable.

Olivia Rose Rushing

Especially when paired with a neutral, brown-toned lip liner, Red 0 has become my ultimate “gym lips” essential that looks put-together, yet feels barely-there. What’s more, the formula contends with some of my all-time fave lip treatments, yet serves up the “cherry girl” look that I’m currently loving.

The Final Verdict

If you’re looking for a bold red lip, this isn’t it (though you could amp up the intensity with a vivid red lip liner underneath).

Instead, this is a beautiful, sheer red that has a subtle glossy shine and some major hydrating benefits. It’s perfect for everyday wear, IMO — even if your day winds up ending at the gym.