You’ve washed your face, changed into your pajamas, and settled in for a night of couch-rotting. All that’s left to do is slap on a pair of under-eye patches and hit play on your favorite show. Sounds simple enough, right?

Well, apparently there’s one more thing you should be thinking about — at least according to TikTok. Specifically, which direction your under-eye patches face.

"If I see one more of you b*tches put on your eye patches like this, I'm gonna freaking lose it," one creator said in a video that’s now racked up more than 138,000 likes. Her complaint? People placing the wider end toward their nose, with the thinner tip pointing toward their temples.

Still, not everyone was on board. “The bigger part goes in the inner corner because they are EYEpatches, not cheek patches,” one commenter countered. Others were just surprised this was a point of contention in the first place: “Hadn’t realized this was such a concerning thing ‘til I heard I was doing it wrong,” someone else replied.

So, is there actually a right way to wear under-eye patches? To get to the bottom of the debate, two dermatologists weigh in on whether the placement matters. And spoiler: It’s not a one-size-fits-all answer.

Is There A Correct Way To Wear Under-Eye Patches?

Simply put: no. “There isn’t one universal rule about which way the pointed end should face,” says Dr. Kseniya Kobets, M.D., director of cosmetic dermatology at Montefiore Einstein Advanced Care. “You haven’t necessarily been doing it wrong just because someone on TikTok wears them differently.”

Instead, what matters most is making sure the patches cover the area you're targeting. “It’s about contact and coverage, not orientation,” says Dr. Adarsh Vijay Mudgil, M.D., board-certified dermatologist at Mudgil Dermatology. “You want good skin contact without gaps or air bubbles, so the serum absorbs evenly.” To help the patches sit flat, he recommends avoiding stretching your skin taut when applying them.

Comfort and staying power matter, too. “I would choose whichever position covers your concern and sits comfortably without sliding,” Kobets advises. Neither orientation is inherently wrong. But depending on the shape of your patches and the area you're targeting, flipping them may help you get better coverage.

How To Position Under-Eye Patches

If you’re looking to de-puff, Mudgil recommends centering the patch directly over the area where the fluid is pooling, which is often lower on the cheek. For dark circles, Mudgil recommends positioning the patch closer to the inner corner and lash line if that's where discoloration is most noticeable.

Trying to smooth crow’s feet? “I would put the wider end outward to cover more of those fine lines,” says Kobets. In general, positioning the patch farther toward the temple rather than centering it under the pupil can help ensure it covers the area. And to treat general dehydration, Mudgil says broad coverage matters most.

Before you start rearranging your patches in pursuit of flawless under-eyes, though, it's important to keep your expectations in check. “Hydration can temporarily soften dryness lines, and cooling may help puffiness,” Kobets says. “But a patch won’t correct shadows from an under-eye hollow or immediately erase deeper wrinkles.” Mudgil agrees, noting that “they only provide a few hours of aesthetic improvement.”

As Kobets puts it, “Cover the concern, keep it comfortable, and don’t overthink it.”