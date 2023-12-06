On the evening of Dec. 5, Jennifer Lopez stepped onto the red carpet with her husband, Ben Affleck, to attend the 2023 ELLE Women In Hollywood celebration. Honored alongside other cover stars, including fellow Latinas America Ferrera and Eva Longoria, as well as Taraji P. Henson, Jodie Foster, and more, Lopez received an Icon Award for the fifth time in her career.

While on-stage accepting her award, the actor and singer said, “I don’t have an Oscar, and I don’t have a Golden Globe, and I don’t have a Grammy, or a SAG Award or a BAFTA or a Critic’s Choice... but this is my fifth Icon Award.”

Looking every bit of the icon she is, Lopez stunned in a backless, cool-toned breastplate paired with a lengthy black skirt that bared her midriff. Her metallic manicure and on-trend smoky makeup added some edge to her ensemble.

J.Lo’s Gold Chrome Nails

Understated yet expectedly glamorous all the same, the “Pa Ti” singer’s long, coffin-shaped tips were adorned in a soft gold nail polish color that sparkled. Adding some subtle warmth to her cool-toned look, the gilded manicure was an elevated and modern version of the buzzy “your nails but better” trend.

Tom Bachik, the celebrity manicurist who frequently works with the multi-hyphenate artist along with other stars like Selena Gomez and Margot Robbie, is behind the dazzling set. Described as a chromed, champagne neutral with an emerald iridescent shimmer on his Instagram, CND Shellac Gel Polish in Frostbite ($15.30) is what Bachik used to achieve the look.

2023 Has Been The Year of Chrome

ICYMI, chrome nails have become the go-to mani move for Hollywood’s elite.

Many beloved polish shades have gotten the chromatic upgrade this year, from Barbiecore pink and frosty pastel blue, to holiday-ready red and daring black.

Some infamous chromatic manicures of note? Beyoncé’s XXL gunmetal stilettos, Hailey Bieber’s chocolate chrome mani, and Dua Lipa’s disco ball silver set top the list of recent faves.

Lopez’s gold chrome nails prove that mirror-like chrome nails are here to stay for 2024.

Her Smoke-Show Eye Makeup

Amping up the more naturally bronzed “latte makeup” look that has become her signature glam, Lopez’s eyes featured smoked-out pigment and fluttering eyelashes. Her lips were left low-key in comparison, with a peachy lipstick color that had a glossy satin finish.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Scott Barnes, Lopez’s long-time makeup artist, is to thank for the sultry makeup look.