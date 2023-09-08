September is finally here, and for the fashion obsessed and beauty lovers alike — that means that New York Fashion Week has officially arrived. And alongside just about every other influential A-lister and socialite in the industry — including Megan Fox, Emily Ratajkowski, and Julia Fox (to name just a few) — Jennifer Lopez is also in New York City for the buzz-worthy events.

Kicking off the week with the Coach Spring/Summer 2024 show, Lopez sat alongside Anna Wintour on the runway’s first row styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn in some knee-high snake print boots and a sueded jacket with fringe in lieu of a dress. As for her hair, she opted for a low-key, messy top knot with her baby hair on full display, as styled by Irinel de León. She then tapped makeup artist Scott Barnes to create a cool-toned smokey eye with lavender and charcoal hues as well as a neutral glossy lip.

Matching her understated manicure to her makeup, Lopez tapped Tom Bachik, her go-to manicurist who frequently paints the tips of Selena Gomez, Hailee Steinfeld, and more (and so happened to create her wedding day nail art, too).

Bachik reveals on his Instagram that the duo went for a cool-toned nail polish hue, inspired by yummy chai lattes — and he actually mixed two different hues to achieve the tonal look.

Bachik notes that he went for “a taupe-y lavender color” by mixing a few drops of Sebastian’s Spots into Chai Latte, both from Aprés Nail, resulting in the “perfect match to her eyeshadow.”

Given that Bella Hadid was recently spotted in a “digital lavender” mani of her own, it seems that the iced-out shade of nail lacquer is one to watch for the coming months. As for some other manicure trends on the rise? Chocolate chrome nails, “more is more” 3D details, and “your nails but better” neutrals are some on-trend picks for your tips.