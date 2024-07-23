So long, Cancer season — it’s officially time for the Leos of the world to shine from July 22 to Aug. 22 (and TBH, the fire sign knows how to do just that).

While watery Cancers are known to be loving, loyal, and emotion-driven, Leos are beloved for their innate confidence, deep passion in all that they do, and ease in which they fall into positions of leadership. Ruled by the sun, which owns power and vitality, Leos are similarly adept at being the star of the show.

Represented by the lion — which of course, is the king of the jungle — a Leo is ambitious, and maybe even a bit theatrical, too. A few famous examples: Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, Dua Lipa, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lawrence, Madonna, and the late Whitney Houston.

When it comes to manicures, a Leo is typically drawn to shades of luxurious gold, vivid orange, sunny yellow, and even a hint of hot pink. As for nail art, jewelry-inspired metallic chrome finishes are a total must, and statement-making 3-D details speak to their extroverted side.

Whether you have a Leo placement (or multiple) in your astrological chart, or simply want to embrace the sign’s bold energy, here are 12 nail ideas to take you through the summertime season.

Glittering Gold Frenchies

Leos love to be the center of attention — and if that exact sentiment were in mani form, it would probably look a bit like star-bedazzled French tips in the brightest yellow-gold color possible.

Summer Sunset Aura Nail Art

Take cues from aura art-loving celebs like Megan Fox and Halle Bailey and create a sun-drenched version of the nail trend with shades of yellow and red.

3D Leo Nail Adornment

A Leo and proud of it? This season, wear your astrological sign on your tips with a golden nameplate on a single statement nail.

Classic Gold Chrome Tips

Ruled by the sun, a classic chrome manicure in gold just makes sense.

Red-Hot Flames

Honor the fire sign with ultra-long stiletto nails painted with orange and red flame designs.

Shimmering Birthday Suit Polish

More of a minimalist, but still want your nails to shine? Channel Leo’s brave energy with a pretty “birthday suit” manicure using shimmery, flesh-toned polish.

3D Tropical Orange Orchid Flowers

Leo season takes place during the heart of summer, a fitting time to rock tropical orchids in warm shades.

Luxe Leo Symbol Art

For a personalized spin, go for a milky white manicure adorned with your birth year on one hand and Leo’s symbol on the other.

Fiery Hourglass Design

Embrace being the main character throughout the upcoming weeks with chic “hourglass nails” accented with bold red.

Unexpected Gold Foil Details

Tap into Leo’s luxurious side with flecks of gold leafs. Outlining each nail with black makes your mani unmissable.

Barbiecore Swirls

These vibrant fuchsia swirls marry a loud color with a more subtle design for a balanced look.

Sunkissed Metallic French Tips

Trading in classic white tips for gold chrome Frenchies will always be a total vibe.