Jennifer Lopez's Bedazzled Butterfly Nails Are Peak 2000s Nostalgia

Jennifer Lopez will always serve a beauty look. The multi-hyphenate is best known for a saucy, glam aesthetic — one glimpse at her Instagram will reveal countless red carpet ensembles accentuated with a smoky eye and voluminous waves.

Upon closer inspection, however, her manicures tend to lean into a more “clean girl” vibe. That said, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer has recently been sporting bolder nails. With her latest set, there’s a playful — and, of course, still full glam — nod to the early 2000s, a decade she dominated both career and style-wise.

J.Lo’s Bedazzled Butterfly Manicure

In a new post shared on celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik’s Instagram, Lopez’s diamond-adorned hand shows off an Aprés Gel-X manicure with an iridescent, silver-purple base. Black details — done with Mia Secret's Gelux gel polish — create the intricate nail art design: butterfly wings.

Each coffin-shaped tip is further decorated with Swarovski crystals for a touch of J.Lo-style mystique.

Lopez rocked this stunning manicure with a rich chocolate brown double-breasted YSL suit, Y2K-esque sunglasses, and a simple black clutch as she took on Dubai for a “business trip.”

Bachik is Lopez’s righthand mani guru, and the star regularly taps him to dream up new nail moments that perfectly accessorize everything from red carpet gowns to everyday outings. In November, she wore an over-the-top silver set Bachik built with chrome polish, Mia Secret Metallic Flakes, and Swarovski crystals for a performance at the 1001 Seasons of Elie Saab runway show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Y2K Beauty Is Trending

The early 2000s aesthetic is clearly having a moment right now. Selena Gomez recently wore three Y2K-era staples: navy blue nails and a flipped bob accessorized with barrettes. Even in its simplicity sans nail art, her blue mani makes a bold statement.

And, according to manicurist Erica De Los Santos, nail artist and founder of Nail'd It Beauty Lounge, “striking royal blues” are in for spring 2025.

The 2000s might seem like ages ago, but the decade's impact on style and beauty remains.