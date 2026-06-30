With the summer solstice behind us, the season is officially in full swing. The days are long, the temperatures are (really) hot, and the sun is blazing — all of which calls for a beauty routine that’s as breezy as the season itself. Luckily, June’s best beauty launches are ready for every beach day, heat wave, and sweaty commute.

In the skin care realm, brands introduced hydrating formulas that feel more like light, juicy veils of moisture rather than cushiony, heavy-duty creams — including an electrolyte-filled serum that instantly replenishes the skin barrier. Meanwhile, this month’s makeup launches are all about luminous radiance and blurred finishes for an effortless glow. Think a press-on foundation, blush-bronzer hybrid, and shimmery highlighter stick that all deliver sun-kissed vibes. Vacation-ready fragrance is also having a moment, thanks to new scents from D. S. & Durga, Fulton & Roark, Coach, and Khloé Kardashian.

Of course, your hair care routine also calls for a seasonal switch-up — because no one wants to spend time heat styling only for humidity, sweat, or a dip in the ocean to undo all that hard work the second you step outside. Enter: a new frizz-taming oil from e.l.f. Beauty, a spritzable leave-in from Briogeo, and more.

Ahead, shop June’s buzziest beauty launches, as picked by Bustle editors.

1 The Highlighter Glazelighter Dolce&Gabbana $49 See On Dolce&Gabbana “Highlighters haven't been part of my routine in years, mostly out of laziness — but D&G's Glazelighter single-handedly revived my love for them. Since it comes in a chic, weighty gold stick, it's practically foolproof to apply. And the rose-gold shimmer delivers the perfect sun-kissed glow. I'll swipe it across my cheekbones and collarbones whenever I'm in the mood for a little extra dazzle.” — Rachel Lapidos, deputy beauty editor

2 The Blurring Lippie r.e.m. beauty Blur Butter Lip Balm Ulta $24 See On Ulta “I’ve become completely devoted to blurred lip products, and my newest fave is from r.e.m. beauty. It’s intensely moisturizing, thanks to hibiscus, hyaluronic acid, and manoi de Tahiti, without sacrificing rich pigment. Every shade is flattering, but I'm especially obsessed with Cherry Cola, a dusty burnt red that's become my go-to.” — RL

3 The Hydration Booster Hydrating Electrolyte Rescue Serum Cocokind $18 See On Cocokind “Just as your body needs electrolytes, so does your skin — especially when you’re sweating a lot. Think of this Cocokind serum as a sports drink for thirsty skin: a lightweight, replenishing remedy that's packed with barrier-supporting actives and leaves skin looking plump and healthy.” — RL

4 The Oceanic Fragrance Rose Pacific Eau de Parfum D.S. & Durga $225 See On D.S. & Durga “If summer had a signature scent, it'd smell a lot like this. Inspired by the New England coast, it blends rose, peach, lime, apricot, and warm sand into a fragrance that's basically a laid-back beach vacation in a bottle.” — RL

5 The Cushion Foundation Yves Saint Laurent Skin Affair Soft Glow Cushion Foundation Sephora $49 See On Sephora “This cushion foundation was nothing like I expected — in the best way. Despite its light-as-air feel, a few gentle pats into the skin deliver impressive medium coverage. It's buildable, but a little goes a long way, which is why it's become my summertime MVP. Just a few quick dabs leave me with a seamless, glowy finish that feels like nothing on my skin.” — RL

6 The Face Cream Vichy LiftActiv Collagen Specialist 16 Day Cream Ulta $45.99 See On Ulta “Though I tend to gravitate toward lighter skin-care formulas this time of year, I still want them to work. Vichy's LiftActiv Collagen Specialist 16 Day Cream launched just in time: with a rich roster of skin-boosting ingredients, it's certainly active — yet it still feels weightless, never heavy or greasy. My complexion has felt softer and smoother since I started incorporating it into my routine.” — RL

7 The Fruity Perfume Coach Cherry Parfum Ulta $138 See On Ulta “I never thought I'd be into a cherry fragrance, but here we are. Coach's take on the note is utterly sophisticated, thanks to its pairing of jasmine sambac, Italian mandarin, sweet tonka, and an ambrofix base. It's sweet, yes, but also warm and sultry — a decidedly grown-up take on cherry.” — RL

8 The Blonzer Fara Homidi Essential Blonzer Refillable Compact Sephora $78 See On Sephora “While I love wearing both blush and bronzer, I’m all about anything that shortens my get-ready time — hence my obsession with makeup artist Fara Homidi’s new blonzer. Housed in a chic compact, the creamy pressed formula is the ultimate must-have for a perpetual just-got-back-from-vacation glow.” — RL

9 The Tropical Scent Khloé Kardashian XO Blue Eau de Parfum Ulta $80 See On Ulta “In a Zoom meeting with Khloé ahead of the launch, she said she wanted to create a fragrance that captures tropical vacation energy — a departure from her softer, more floral-leaning scents. With lychee, bergamot, solar amber, coconut, and florals at its heart, XO Blue is unabashedly beachy. One whiff transports me straight to turquoise waters and piña coladas — which is a yes from me.” — RL

10 The Smoothing Serum Bi-Serum Retinol-Like Yon-Ka Paris $178 See On Yon-Ka Paris “Since entering my middle-aged era, I don’t play when it comes to anti-aging formulas — and this one’s the real deal. It delivers retinol-like benefits without the usual side effects, thanks to two retinol alternatives: encapsulated biomimetic microalgae and mastic tree resin. Together, they help stimulate collagen, smooth the look of fine lines and wrinkles, and minimize the appearance of pores — all with zero irritation.” — RL

11 The Zesty Floral Fragrance Flower District Extrait de Parfum Fulton & Roark $225 See On Fulton & Roark “I’ve never smelled a floral fragrance quite like this one. Master perfumer Frank Voelkl created it with New York City’s blooming flower district in mind, and it really shows. It opens with juicy grapefruit and rhubarb, while just-snipped stems, verdant greenery, and rose blossoms add an earthy heart. Amber resins and sandalwood anchor the base with warmth. It’s fresh, distinctly summery — and my husband keeps stealing it from me.” — RL

12 The Moisturizer Mānuka Moisturizer Aunu $82 See On Aunu “I’m absolutely in love with this lightweight Manuka moisturizer. It has a whipped, dewy texture that’s perfect under makeup during the day or as a nighttime hydrator layered over the brand’s Essence. The entire line is free of pore-clogging ingredients and fragrance, making it ideal for sensitive skin. And the fact that it smells lightly sweet and has cute branding? Just the cherry honey on top.” — Samantha Nik, associate director of brand experience

13 The Mascara Clean Volume Volumizing Tubing Mascara Merit $28 See On Merit “Finally, a plumping mascara without the ick. This clean lash booster from Merit is a tubing formula, delivering long, glossy lashes that last up to 16 hours — and remove easily with just warm water and a gentle cleanser.” — SN

14 The Cleansing Balm U Beauty The Mantle Cleansing Balm Sephora $78 See On Sephora “We love a two-in-one situation, and this double-cleansing balm does not disappoint. The ultimate post-party face wash now features a pump applicator, making deep cleansing easy and mess-free. Because what’s worse than scooping your hands into a jar after a night out? Not cleansing at all — but still.” — SN

15 The Glow-Boosting Milk Highlight Milk Rhode $28 See On Rhode “Your glazed-donut aesthetic just got a sweet upgrade with Highlight Milk. Bieber’s cult-favorite hydrating essence now comes in four shimmery shades, delivering a lit-from-within glow when layered under makeup. Pro tip: wear it on its own for an esthetician-level radiance.” — SN

16 The Mineral SPF Screen Screen SPF Broad-Spectrum SPF 30 Zouck $72 See On Zouck “The office siren’s SPF. This mineral sunscreen is designed to protect against the obvious aggressors (like UV rays at the beach) and the less obvious ones — like digital light from, let’s be real, 16-hour screen time days. The packaging is artsy, the texture is lightweight, and the fragrance-free lotion melts seamlessly into skin when massaged in. Consider this suncare and self-care in one.” — SN

17 The Hair Mask All Soft All-In Mask with Argan Oil Redken $36 See On Redken “I was first tuned into Redken in the early aughts by salon pros on Long Island, and I’ve never looked back. The All Soft line has a signature butter cookie scent that feels unexpectedly luxe, and the new All-In Mask is the cherry on top of your shower routine — delivering a frizz-free finish that takes you from the beach to brunch.” — SN

18 The Hair Oil Gloss Mode Treatment Oil e.l.f. Cosmetics $10 See On e.l.f. Cosmetics “I have a love-hate relationship with hair oils. A day or two after washing, my ends are usually looking thirsty — but plenty of pricier formulas I’ve tried leave my waves feeling greasy and weighed down instead of refreshed. E.l.f.’s new formula is the Goldilocks of the bunch: it’s rich enough to smooth frizz, but so lightweight that I can even work it through my roots. Plus, the vanilla-floral scent makes my day-three hair smell as good as it looks.” — Emma Stout, beauty writer

19 The Leave-In Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Miracle Mist Bonding Leave-In Conditioner Sephora $32 See On Sephora “Despite immediately sweating out every blowout I get in the summer, I keep getting them — which means my fried ends can use all the help they can get. Briogeo’s new hair mist not only repairs damage and acts as a heat protectant, but also helps fend off humidity. Even when I’m not bringing it to blowout appointments, a few spritzes on damp hair hydrate my ends and enhance my natural waves. Whether I’m air-drying or blow-drying, this mist earns its keep.” — ES

20 The Blush Stick Blush Stylus Victoria Beckham Beauty $40 See On Victoria Beckham Beauty “As someone who's chronically running late, I give myself about 15 minutes to do my makeup on a good day — which is exactly why Victoria Beckham's Blush Stylus has become a staple in my routine. It gives me the same watercolor flush I love from blush stains, but with way more control thanks to the slim applicator. The buildable formula is sheer enough to let my skin shine through, blends out with my fingertips in seconds, and feels absolutely weightless. I thought I'd fly through the tiny tube, but after using it almost every day for a month, I've barely made a dent.” — ES

21 The Lip Stain Maybelline Super Stay Peel-Off Lip Liner Stain Walmart $9.97 See On Walmart “I almost thought peel-off liners just weren’t for me until I tried Maybelline’s latest launch. The applicator makes it easy to get clean, precise lines without dragging, and the gel-like formula sets quickly while you finish the rest of your makeup. I’ve found that with some formulas, they don’t peel cleanly and leave patchy spots behind, but this one comes off in a single sweep — and the results actually last. I don’t know if it’s just me, but I swear it smells like berries, which is a nice little perk. I’ve been wearing it under plain lip balm, gloss, and lipstick, and my lips just look better with that more defined, long-lasting stain underneath.” — Shyema Azam, beauty director, branded content

22 The Setting Spray Hard Candy Glass On Lock Dewy Setting Spray Walmart $7.12 See On Walmart “I’m very picky about setting sprays, and for under $10, it really doesn’t get better than this one. I’ve been reaching for Hard Candy’s new Glass On Lock Dewy Setting Spray for a few reasons: it has an ultra-weightless, soft mist that doesn’t disturb my makeup; it locks everything in place in seconds with up to 16 hours of wear; and it leaves my skin looking fresh, not greasy. The formula is infused with hydrating ingredients like glycerin and hyaluronic acid, delivering a healthy, dewy glow without the excess shine that so many luminous setting mists tend to leave behind.” — SA