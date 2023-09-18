When it comes to Khloé Kardashian’s hair, true stans of the famous family will likely know that she’s notably a longtime lover of just about every single shade of blonde. Moreover, she’s been vocal about her infatuation with the bright hair hue, once sharing that her late father, Robert Kardashian, was particularly fond of the lighter color on her.

Though she’s pretty much been a tried-and-true blonde for quite some time now — especially compared to her sisters, who are more likely to opt for their natural shade of brunette — the Good American founder, too, has been surprisingly experimental since her early days on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Around 2007, she much preferred a deep shade of espresso brunette, matching her tresses to her elder sisters, Kourtney and Kim. Pretty soon after those breakout years, however, she began to play with her look, exploring tresses that were much lighter and even much darker than before (like pure, raven black).

While she’s truly explored just about every single hair color, length, and style (I mean, like any A-lister in Hollywood, a star’s strands can drastically change by the day) — a few hair moments throughout the years truly stand out.

Below, take a closer look at some of Khloé Kardashian’s most iconic hair moments throughout the years. (Spoiler: She dyed her strands a vivid shade of “cowgirl copper,” long before the trendy hair hue was a thing.)

The Early Years @khloekardashian The youngest sister of the Kardashian women, Khloé took to Instagram to share an adorable throwback photo of her and Kim (which shows her natural warm brunette hair hue).

The Dark Brunette Bombshell John Parra/WireImage/Getty Images Back in 2007 — when Keeping Up With The Kardashians first aired — she rocked a near-black shade of dark brunette.

The Subtle Copper Strands Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images At the House Bunny premiere in 2008, Kardashian arrived on the red carpet with her brunette strands a warm, coppery shade of brunette.

The Voluminous Espresso Hue Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images Kardashian went back to her OG shade of deep brown in December 2009.

The Fiery Copper Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images On the 2011 Critics’ Choice Movie Awards red carpet, Kardashian stunned in a fiery shade of copper (which, ICYMI, is a trending hue at the moment).

The Raven Black Reset NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images Going back to a darker hair hue, Kardashian was a major fan of the side part in 2012.

The Bronde Ombré Era NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images Lightening up a bit in 2013, Kardashian kept her hair a natural brown shade at the roots, and a softer blonde towards the end.

The Honey-Hued Flippy Blowout Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty Images Continuing to lighten up in 2014, Kardashian’s flippy blowout moment was oh so dreamy and golden.

The Brightened Rooty Blonde Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic/Getty Images Kardashian continued lightening her tresses to a vibrant shade of blonde in 2015.

The Low-Key Lob Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images While on a signing for her book Strong Looks Better Naked, Kardashian opted for a freshly chopped lob.

The Textured High Pony JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images On a star-studded night out in Los Angeles back in 2016, Kardashian paired her XXL hoops with a sky-high pony.

The Sirencore Wet Waves Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Going for a super sultry look at her Good American Nordstrom launch in 2016, Kardashian styled her long blonde hair with some wet waves.

The Pin-Straight, Cool-Toned Blonde ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Keeping her roots dark, Kardashian’s contrasted blonde ends were even more apparent when styled sleek and straight in 2017.

The Old Hollywood Vibes Randy Holmes/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images Kardashian nodded to the glamour of Old Hollywood in her 2018 appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! talk show.

The Sky-High Half-Up ‘Do @khloekardashian During her 2018 pregnancy with her first born, True, Kardashian was a fan of some seriously voluminous hair.

The Cotton Candy Pink @khloekardashian Her most colorful hair hue yet, Kardashian had briefly experimented with baby pink hair in 2018.

The Barbiecore Blonde Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images With her soft pink hair faded, the multi-hyphenate was most often seen with bright Barbie blonde hair in 2019.

The Platinum Angled Bob @khloekardashian Just in time for the Christmas of 2019, Kardashian was rocking a face-framing lob in the cool-toned platinum shade.

The Bronde Ponytail @khloekardashian Transitioning from bleach blonde to a more natural brunette hue, Kardashian opted for a sleek bronde pony in early 2020.

The Chic Brunette Power Bob @khloekardashian Going a bit darker and shorter towards the end of 2020, The Kardashians star looked refreshed with a power bob.

The Chocolate Brown Inches @khloekardashian In March 2021, Kardashian looked stunning with some extra-long mermaidcore inches in the chocolatey hue.

The Natural Curly Texture Reveal @khloekardashian Kardashian shared her natural curls on the ‘gram back in August 2021.

The Sleek Wet Bob WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images The 2022 Met Gala marked the Good American founder’s first-ever romp on the iconic carpeted steps — and she truly looks all things elegant and chic with her bleach blonde wet bob styled with a flippy side part.

The Slicked-Back Ballerina Bun Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Attending the CFDA Fashion Awards in November 2022, the mother of two paired her form-fitting bronze dress with an on-trend slicked-back bun.

The Faux Bang Moment @khloekardashian Changing up her look for a 2022 photoshoot, Kardashian shared via her Instagram caption that her freshly-chopped bang moment was in fact thanks to clip-in bangs.