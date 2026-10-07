Khloé Kardashian recently found herself thinking about the old days — when she and her sisters would come to New York to buy for the Dash stores and crash in the same room because they couldn’t afford three separate ones.

“Now, I get my own room,” she tells me. “With these things, you have to go back and remember how far you’ve come.”

The multihyphenate is in NYC to celebrate Khloé Kardashian Fragrances, which launched in Sephora stores this month. It’s another pinch-me accomplishment she’s still wrapping her head around. “I don’t know if it was ever even a thought that I could be in a Sephora,” says Kardashian. “Because what I’m living in is things that were so out of reach at one point. At one point, they’re dreams — and then when you’re living them, it’s just — wow.”

That grateful outlook isn’t anything new for Kardashian. Anyone who’s followed her over the years will know she’s long been the family’s resident optimist, whether she’s talking about her faith or sharing a positive affirmation on Instagram. It’s a perspective that hasn’t changed even as her career, fame, and success have grown.

And yet, when I ask what would shock 20-year-old Khloé most about her life now, it isn’t the successful beauty brand or protein-packed popcorn line — it’s that she’s a mom.

“I’ve always known I could do it, and people have always said I was born to be a mom, but just the fact that it’s happening, I’m like, ‘OK, every day, we got to keep everyone alive and do it again tomorrow,’” she says. “And even that I have employees, having to keep that up and making sure I’m responsible for other people’s livelihoods. Things that at 20 you don’t even process.”

For all that reflection, though, Kardashian hasn’t lost the sense of humor she’s famous for. These days, she’s even passing her love of a good prank down to her 4-year-old son, Tatum. “He loves to scare people and pull pranks,” she says. “The act of him trying to scare me just cracks me up, because kids aren’t good at scaring you at 4. It’s just so funny.”

I bring up the Art Vandelay prank she and Scott Disick once pulled on her mom, Kris Jenner, suggesting Tatum could be next in line. “Yes, I’m going to pass the torch,” Kardashian says, laughing.

Here, Kardashian opens up about fragrance, her KhloMoney era, and the beauty product she has two entire drawers of.

What is a scent that instantly makes you think, “Oh, this person has their sh*t together”?

Gardenia. I think because my mom wears a fragrance that has gardenia in it, and it reminds me of her, and obviously she has her sh*t together.

What’s your biggest fragrance ick?

I don’t like when scents are too artificial. I think some companies just overdo it. I’m like, “OK, instead of smelling chic and elevated, you’re smelling elementary, and you’re giving me a headache.”

What is a scent that instantly transports you back to a specific moment in your life?

Angel by Thierry Mugler. I wore that all throughout junior high. It’s so potent, and you knew I was coming before I entered the door, and that’s what I wanted. You need one squirt, but I was dousing myself.

If you had to assign each of your sisters a fragrance note, what would they be and why?

Kim and my mom would be gardenia. It just embodies them — strong, powerful. Kourtney doesn’t wear tons of fragrance, but when she does, they’re really soft and minimal. Maybe a lavender. I feel like that’s natural, soft, chill. That’s also very Kendall. Kendall is so relaxed and cool girl. And then I feel like Kylie is vanilla. She’s sweet; she’s relatable, approachable. Everyone likes vanilla.

You’ve lived through so many beauty eras. Which is one era of yours that you miss?

Oh, dear Lord. I miss my KhloMoney era. She’s in me always — not even the fashion, just my attitude. I loved that don’t-give-a-f*ck attitude. When you have kids, they make you softer and kinder. So sometimes I’m like, “You guys are making me really boring.” So I do miss my KhloMoney era. And she might come back. Sometimes I feel like I need a day or a weekend with her.

Oh, absolutely. What is a beauty product that you own an objectively ridiculous amount of?

I’ve used Hypnôse mascara by Lancôme maybe for decades. The wand is perfect. I heard they’re discontinuing it, so I bought whatever I could find. I’m keeping them in a cool place. I literally was Googling about it — as long as you keep them sealed, they should last as long as they need to. I have literally two full drawers of it, and people probably think I’m nuts.

I love mascara. I don’t care to wear makeup all the time, but if I’m going to carpool drop-off or I’m going to the gym or getting groceries, that’s the one thing I will not leave the house without.

So no ghost lashes trend for you.

Oh, my God, is that a trend? That is so not my thing.

What is one beauty treatment that you think is worth the splurge?

I think for anyone and everyone, microneedling. I love lasers. I’ve tried everything under the sun. I love injections. I love any of that. But microneedling, I don’t care who you are or how old you are, I think it’s the best beauty thing you can do.

You can do your hands, your chest, anything you need. I bought a microneedling pen on Amazon. I don’t know if I’m trusted with it, but I like to pretend like I know what I’m doing.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.