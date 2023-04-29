The beauty industry served up a whole platter of spring-ready skin, hair, makeup, fragrance, and body care essentials this month, and let me tell you: April’s best beauty launches are really good. Whether you’re on the hunt for a matte lipstick that won’t dry out your pout, an acne treatment that actually works, or a serum that’ll have the skin beneath your neck ready for warmer temperatures, the products that flooded the shelves this month have got your back.

Many of April’s launches have already become MVPs in my routine. There’s the magical resurfacing body serum by U Beauty that has worked magic on my KP, a microfeathering pen by brow wizard Kristie Streicher that makes my arches look on point, a shampoo bar that’s better than any waterless beauty product I’ve ever tried... and more.

TL;DR? By the time you’re finished scrolling through this roundup of April’s best beauty product launches, your virtual shopping cart will (and should, TBH) be full. (Don’t say I didn’t warn you.) Ahead, the 13 products Bustle’s beauty team loved this month.

1 The Moisturizing Shampoo superzero Deep Moisture and Anti Frizz Shampoo Bar for Curly, Coily & Extremely Frizzy Hair Sephora $28 See On Sephora “I’ve tried shampoo and conditioner bars before, and the sustainable options have just never been good enough to replace the bottles in my shower. But then I tried Superzero — a line of potent albeit waterless hair treatment bars, including shampoos that provide a luxurious lather and get the cleansing job done really well. I’ve been using the Deep Moisture and Anti-Frizz Shampoo Bar, and it’s made my hair feel really smooth, soft, and healthy. I’m now a convert to the bar life.” — Rachel Lapidos, senior beauty & lifestyle editor

2 The Serum Deodorant Santal Bloom 5% AHA Serum Deodorant Saltair $12 See On Saltair “When it comes to my natural deodorant journey, there aren't any formulas that I'm loyal to. But as soon as I used my first few swipes of the Saltair Serum Deodorant, I became immediately obsessed. The formula is filled with skin-loving ingredients like niacinamide, which works to brighten and soothe the underarm area, and mandelic acid, which keeps me feeling fresh through all of my sweaty workouts. And for my mamas-to-be: It's pregnancy safe. A total must.” — Olivia Rose Rushing, beauty writer

4 The Brow Pen Microfeathering Pen KS&CO $42 See On KS&CO “I’ve always wanted to use brow pens to fill in the sparse areas of my arches, but everything I’ve ever tried goes on too dark and makes my eyebrows look overdone. Not this one from KS&CO — the Microfeathering Pen goes on sheer and has a super-fine tip, so each stroke actually looks like real hair. I’m obsessed and can’t stop telling everyone about how good it is.” — RL

5 The Body Sunscreen Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen Body SPF 40 Ulta $42 Ulta “I recently tucked a new SPF from Supergoop! into my carry-on for a trip to Oaxaca (the tube is a TSA-friendly 3.4 ounces), and I was so glad I did. While its fragrance-free formula goes on completely clear, the silky texture makes it easy to tell where you’ve already applied so you don’t have to worry about missing a spot. I’m thrilled to report that I made it through my entire vacay without getting burnt.” — Erin Stovall, senior beauty editor

6 The Spring Fragrance Morning Light Eau Parfumée Brochu Walker $98 See On Brochu Walker “Dreaming of dewy, sun-drenched mornings in the French countryside? This Morning Light fragrance immediately whisks you away to fields of lavender in bloom on coastal cliffs, as notes of exotic bergamot and subtly spiced cardamom dance with the elegant aromas of purple flower petals, smooth cedarwood, and transparent green tea. In other words: This perfume is most definitely coming with me on my upcoming trip to Paris.” — ORR

7 The Body Treatment U Beauty Resurfacing Body Compound Bluemercury $128 See On Bluemercury “After hearing U Beauty founder Tina Craig rattle off the magical benefits of the new Resurfacing Body Compound, I couldn’t wait to try it. Turns out her high praise was warranted: Overnight, the treatment worked wonders on the red spots and roughness that plagued the backs of my arms, and my entire body felt as soft and smooth as a seal. It’s sorcery, I’m telling you. And it’s here just in time for shorts season.” — RL

8 The Leave-In Conditioner Palo Santo Leave-In Conditioner Pattern $25 See On Pattern “I love the woody aroma of palo santo, and that just so happens to be the scent featured in the new, remixed version of Pattern’s best-selling leave-in conditioner. It has the same hydrating combination of shea butter, honey, and avocado oil that my coils love — just with a new fragrance. It’s also limited-edition, so don’t hesitate for too long if you’re thinking about making a purchase.” — ES

9 The Volumizing Mascara Kylie Cosmetics Kylash Volume Mascara Ulta $24 See On Ulta “This month, Kylie Cosmetics dropped a lot of newness — and the brand's first-ever mascara is a serious win IMO. The fluffy brush applicator creates major lift and volume, while the formula is filled with grapeseed oil and pro-vitamin b5 which nourish and protect your natural lashes with every swipe. I’m truly in love.” — ORR

10 The Matte Lipstick Matte Lipstick Kylie Cosmetics $23 See On Kylie Cosmetics “Speaking of Kylie Cosmetics — the queen of lip products’ newest collection of matte lipsticks has quickly become a staple in my makeup bag. They deliver an instant pop of perfectly blurred matte pigment in just one swipe. Despite being matte, however, the formula contains hydrating sodium hyaluronate and castor seed oil, so your lips actually feel nicely moisturized while you wear one of 12 flattering shades. Up To No Good, a warm taupe-y pink, is my personal fave.” — RL

11 The Gourmand Scent Kayali Yum Pistachio Gelato 33 EDP Intense Sephora $138 See On Sephora “When I heard Mona Kattan’s fragrance brand Kayali was releasing a scent inspired by pistachio gelato, I wasn’t quite sure what to expect. My initial impression after I took the first whiff was that it’s sweet (but not cloyingly so) and is perfectly balanced with a delicate whipped cream note. All in all, it’s a uniquely beautiful spritz that I’m going to add to my rotation of summer perfumes. The pretty green bottle is a nice bonus as well.” — ES

12 The Eye Serum Drunk Elephant A-Shaba Complex Eye Serum Ulta $64 See On Ulta “I most likely don’t need to tell you that Drunk Elephant makes some of the most editor-beloved beauty products in the skin care industry — you probably know already. The brand recently revamped its A-Shaba Complex Eye Serum and I jumped at the chance to test it. My verdict? It’s great for layering under my eye cream, and its mix of vegan retinol and caffeine has made a noticeable difference.” — ES