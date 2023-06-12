Kylie Jenner's Pearl Nails Are The Chrome Manicure Of My Dreams

When it comes to Kylie Jenner’s nails, she’s proven to be incredibly bold with her manicures and has often opted for ultra-long lengths and unique nail art in the past. I mean, you don’t see turquoise glow in the dark tips everyday. Yet as of late, the youngest Jenner sister has been a serious fan of much shorter, square-shaped tips, mostly choosing more neutral “lip gloss” hues (which is very in line with her sister Kim Kardashian’s vibe, too). Of course, this more “quiet luxury” mani aesthetic is most definitely in line with her minimally chic, Princess Diana era, which she recently debuted in Paris, and even when it comes to her glam, Jenner recently shared her routine with Vogue, explaining that she has “changed her look a lot; I wear a lot less [makeup], but I’ve accomplished the same snatched look.”

As for her latest low-key nail moment that has the girlies obsessed? The makeup mogul is serving all of the siren-inspired, mermaidcore vibes for sweet summertime with a neutral manicure that features a chromatic pearl finish.

Painted by Zola Ganzorigt, the celeb-loved manicurist who most recently created Christina Aguilera’s headline-making 3D vulva mani, the duo tapped beloved hues à la OPI for the look.

Confirming the exact products used in the comments section of Jenner’s TikTok, OPI notes that the perfect pearl combo is two coats of Funny Bunny + Tin Man Can Chrome Powder (which is a chromatic finishing powder that only professional manicurists have access to, ICYWW.)

As for Stormi’s adorable cameo? Jenner’s eldest child appears to have picked more colorful nail polish colors compared to her mom, with alternating shades of pastel pink and blue.