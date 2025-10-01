So far, 2025 has been the year of minimalist manis. From “princess” to “fruit water” nails, the consensus is clean, short, and soft — think milky pinks and nudes. But if you’re craving something as dramatic as it is demure, lace nails are here to break the clean girl spell.

The lace mani look starts subtly enough with a sheer, milky base coat in a soft ivory or blushy pink. Then, lace overlay — either applied with foil or hand-painted — adds some instant eye-popping drama. Doing this in black offers a bold, gothic twist, while white keeps things delicate and chic. Some designs go full-coverage with the detailing, while others play with French tips or negative space. It’s really a choose-your-own adventure that’s completely customizable.

Want to lean more coquette? Opt for pearl accents, 3D bows, soft pink ombrés, and microcrystals. Going full cyber goth? Try pairing black lace with cross rhinestones, acid-tone underlays, chrome accents, or Hello Kitty charms. If you can’t choose, mix black lace on one hand and white on the other.

Perfect for October, this mani trend is romantic, edgy, and just the right amount spooky. Your “princess” nail friends might just be tempted to cross over. Keep scrolling for lace nail ideas for a fall mani that is sure to be the maximalist moment you’ve been waiting for.

1 Bows & All @stargelx This set is so very Lana Del Rey-coded. Polka dot manis were trending this summer, and this coquette mani keeps it going with lace accents and a bow on top.

2 Zebra Print Shorties @nailsbydenishaa If you’re looking for a maximalist design, these pink nails with white lace overlay and zebra print stripes are giving exactly that.

3 Lace Ombré @nailsby_bonn This mani features a milky pink ombré that fades into white lace. It’s a versatile and dainty twist on the classic French tip.

4 Lace Accent Nail @nailssssbylaura For those not ready to commit to a full lace set, try an accent nail. Tiny rhinestones and French tips elevate the look without going overboard.

5 Handpainted @nayelisglamm These hand-painted lace nails are chic and simple — no overlay foil required. The black color choice serves the perfect amount of edge.

6 Black & White @mymyybeauty Go with a black and white lace design for a set that fits into this season’s trendy dark romantic aesthetic.

7 Leopard & Lace @nailedbyyevelyn Animal prints are another nail trend for fall, and this tiger-leopard-lace set is doing it all. Plus, the scalloped edges around the French tips add the coolest detail.

8 Chrome Studs & Spikes @claws_by_emily For the grunge girls, this white lace mani with chrome studs (and even a faux nail piercing) delivers maximum edge.