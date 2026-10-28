More than any other day of the year, Halloween separates the procrastinators from the planners. While some people start brainstorming their costumes months in advance, others inevitably find themselves paying for overnight shipping on Oct. 30 — no matter how many times they promise themselves they’ll get a head start in the future.

Wherever you land, makeup is the best hack for getting into character. A particular shade of lipstick, an exaggerated amount of blush, a few strategic rhinestones — they can be the difference between a costume that actually clicks and having to explain your niche vibe all night.

Another practical reason to lean into the beauty side of the holiday? You probably already own most of what you need, so there’s no need to drop an extra $100 on an outfit you’ll only wear once. A little trial and error (preferably as a few pre-shower makeup sessions) is really all it takes to pull off a total masterpiece.

Ahead, 15 lazy-but-genius Halloween costume ideas that let your beauty bag do all the work, whether you’re scrambling for a last-minute costume or putting the finishing touches on one you’ve been planning since summer.

1 Zara Larsson Instagram / @sophiasinot God forbid a girl wants Zara Larsson summer to never end. Channel the “Midnight Sun” singer by recreating the vibrant, high-glam looks dreamt up by her go-to makeup artist, Sophia Sinot. Think electric eyeshadow, a heavy hand of rhinestones, and enough body glitter to blind a concert venue. The hardest part? Deciding which of Larsson’s many viral looks to choose for yourself.

2 Elizabeth Holmes Instagram / @yodelinghaley A black turtleneck can go one of two directions this Halloween: Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy or Elizabeth Holmes. If you’re opting for the latter, go heavy on the black eyeliner and finish with a bright red lip. To really commit to the bit, a couples costume with Nathan Fielder only feels right.

3 Rosalía in Euphoria Instagram / @nadiannasenki Still thinking about Rosalía’s pole-dancing cameo in Euphoria? Same. Copy her makeup look with shimmery purple eyeshadow, pencil-thin brows, brown lip liner, and some undereye rhinestones. (Bonus points for the bedazzled neck brace.)

4 Dolly Parton Instagram / @dollyparton Admittedly, this one is just as much about the hair as the makeup — after all, Dolly Parton never did glam halfway. You could easily channel her look with teased blonde roots, high-pigmented pastel eyeshadow, and a ruby-red lip. When in doubt, another coat of mascara is always the right answer.

5 Marnie’s Wedding Day Instagram / @aw Millennials everywhere rejoiced when the Girls reboot was announced earlier this month. And if you’re already rewatching in anticipation, Marnie Michaels’ wedding day look is an easy costume choice. All you need is a flowy white dress, a flower crown, and some seriously shellacked makeup — perfect for the girl who isn’t afraid to take a risk and put herself out there creatively.

6 Angel Reese Getty / Ezra Shaw / Staff For a costume that’s as cozy as it is cute, look no further than Angel Reese. Sweatpants and a headband can easily pass for the outfit, while a healthy sweep of pink blush ties it all together. It may be better suited for a house party than the club, but at least you won’t spend the night wishing you’d worn something more comfortable.

7 Gucci Girl Getty / JP Yim / Stringer Sure, it’s a little niche, but IYKYK. Dressing up as one of Demna’s Gucci girls is the perfect excuse to throw on a slinky dress or miniskirt, fur coat, and a red lip with a smoky eye — the messier, the better.

8 Taylor Swift, Courtside Getty / Dustin Satloff / Stringer Basketball season is back, as if you needed a reason to revisit Taylor Swift’s courtside look from this summer. Knicks fan or not, it’s hard to resist a good pun (and costume idea that’s this simple to recreate). Just pair a blue “Stevie Knicks” tee with jeans, then add her signature red lip and winged liner. Even better, it works as a group costume if your friends have matching shirts.

9 Margot Robbie in Wuthering Heights Instagram / @brycescarlett Wuthering Heights may be a horror movie, depending on who you ask — but the makeup is très romantic. To channel Margot Robbie’s ill-fated leading lady, berry-stained lips and cheeks are a must, along with slightly disheveled hair that looks like you just frolicked across the moors.

10 Kylie Jenner’s Bejeweled Birthday Cake Instagram / @ifbyland.co For anyone who’s chronically online, this costume needs no explanation. Kylie Jenner’s gemstone-covered birthday cake had everyone whimsy-maxxing this summer, but it’s not too late to get in on the fun. Start with an all-white outfit and pile on the sequins — on your clothes, across your face, even in your hair. More is more.

11 Punch The Monkey TikTok / @bornthisguey As Mean Girls taught us, “the hardcore girls just wear lingerie and some form of animal ears” on Halloween. But why limit yourself to cats and bunnies? Punch, the little monkey who stole the internet’s heart, makes an especially adorable reference. Just don't forget his stuffed animal orangutan.

12 Chappell Roan & Olivia Rodrigo Phoenix Johnson / Courtesy of Olivia Rodrigo For the redhead-and-brunette duo with wildly different aesthetics, Chappell Roan and Olivia Rodrigo have you and your BFF covered. Roan’s punk glam calls for white foundation and rainbow-colored eyeshadow, while Rodrigo’s look is sweeter, with pink blush, gloss, and a flick of liner.

13 Hannah Montana Instagram / @paris2000s Even though all the attention was on 2016 this year, it’s worth rewinding another decade for costume inspo. Namely, Hannah Montana celebrated its 20th anniversary in March, making the part-time pop star an obvious Halloween contender. With a skinny scarf, layered tank tops, and glittery eyeliner, there’s no need to commit to a blonde wig — the brunette version works just as well. (Best of both worlds, right?)

14 The Bride Instagram / @moviemea Frankenstein’s monster is a perennial Halloween staple, but thanks to Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Bride, his better half is finally getting her due. The key to recreating the film-accurate look? Black lipstick, splattered onto one cheek.