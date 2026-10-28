Selena Gomez & Demi Lovato’s Reunion Is Making Me Tear Up

Yo. Yo, yo — Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato are “Delena” again. The former Disney Channel BFFs reunited for a throwback YouTube vlog and recreated the iconic poster for their 2009 Disney Channel Original Movie Princess Protection Program to promote their new collaboration with Gomez’s makeup line, Rare Beauty.

For YouTube, Gomez and Lovato made a 2026 version of their hilarious vlogs from their teenage bedroom, which inadvertently sparked a playful online feud with fellow Disney Channel star Miley Cyrus and her then-BFF Mandy Jiroux. Of course, they kept in some of their most cringe-but-historic lines. “Yo, yo,” Lovato said. “Yeah, I said it twice. Got a problem with that?”

They went on to answer “fan questions” from Camp Rock-inspired usernames like ShaneGrey and MitchieRocks, reminisce on old photos, and give a spirited hairbrush rendition of their duet “One And The Same.” They also did a nostalgic rapid-fire session, nodding to their hometown, Lovato’s “mug” meme, Gomez’s husband Benny Blanco, and Lovato’s underrated jam “Low Rise Jeans.” Is it time for Miley and Mandy to fire back somehow? I think so.

The two also recreated their looks from Princess Protection Program for the Rare Beauty campaign, with Lovato wearing a similarly poofy yellow ballgown from the DCOM (this one with more florals) and Gomez sporting a more glamorous take on her character’s tomboyish garb.

Rare Beauty

As for the products, Gomez and Lovato chose their favorite Rare Beauty liquid blushes to create the Delena Soft Pinch Blush Bundle, showing how their go-to Virtue and Hope shades work together beautifully.

“The experiences I’ve shared with Demi are truly unique,” Gomez said in a statement. “Coming together for this campaign was a beautiful reminder of that history and a chance to celebrate who we are today. One and the same….always.” Someone hand me a tissue.

The friends met at just 7 years old when they starred on Barney together, and each made their way to Disney Channel independently, reuniting with Princess Protection Program and Gomez’s cameo on Lovato’s series Sonny With a Chance. (Plus, who can forget “Send It On”?) The two had their ebbs and flows over the years, but reconnected most recently in April, when Gomez went to the opening night of Lovato’s It’s Not That Deep Tour in Orlando, Florida.

In an interview with Elle, Lovato reflected on their journey both together and apart. “Friends are in each other’s lives heavily at times, and then sometimes you’re not in constant communication,” she said. “But Selena is someone that I’ve always loved and adored. It’s really great to be in a place today where we can collaborate on things, but also just hang out and spend time together.”