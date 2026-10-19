Considering how dreary the colder months can be, it’s high time for those gray skies and freezing temperatures to make for good beauty inspo. Case in point: frosted makeup is back, and silver eyeliner is the season’s coolest way to wear it.

According to Pinterest’s Beauty Trend Report for 2026, searches for “silver eyeliner makeup” are up 48% this year, and the fashion world has already taken notice. At Dior’s recent Spring/Summer 2027 show, models strutted down the runway with glittery wings and chrome liner that zhuzhed up their otherwise barely-there glam.

Ahead, a closer look at the silver eyeliner trend and all the ways to wear it this winter.

The Frosted Makeup Revival

For anyone who survived the low-rise jeans era the first time around, frosted makeup might feel like another déjà vu moment. But there’s more to it than the icy blue eyeshadow and pearlescent lipsticks from the early 2000s. Just look at fashion month, where shimmery finishes got a futuristic spin — from the irridescent purple blush at Harris Reed to the sequined lips at Vaquera.

Chrome liner at Dior. Getty / Victor VIRGILE / Contributor Glitter liner at Dior. Getty / Victor VIRGILE / Contributor 1 / 2

Eye makeup is getting bolder, too. Celebrities like Zendaya, Kaia Gerber, and Daisy Edgar-Jones have been experimenting with frosted lids lately, adding a little extra shimmer in the inner corners.

But why stop there? Silver eyeliner taps into the same frosty, futuristic fantasy, whether you’re adding a little shimmer to your lash line or going full-on ice princess. Consider it the perfect excuse to swap out your usual black liner for something more fun.

6 Ways To Wear Silver Liner

1. Classic Wing

Getty / Kevin Mazur / Contributor

Take a cue from RiRi and spice up your classic cat-eye with a second swipe of silver on top. Bonus points for body glitter!

2. Silver Underliner

Who says your upper lash line gets to have all the fun? Take the wing underneath your eye instead and add a rhinestone to the inner corner for good measure.

3. Full-On Frost

Sometimes, more really is more. Double down on the shimmer, and pair your favorite sparkly shadow with a thin silver wing.

4. Party Girl Glitter

If smudged black eyeshadow has been all over your makeup moodboard lately — same. But here’s a fresh take on the trend: add some silver glitter along the lower lash line. It’s perfect for NYE, or any night out, really.

5. Floating Liner

Silver liner already feels a little otherworldy, but floating liner plays that up even more. All it takes is a steady hand and a couple of curved lines above your crease.

6. Silver Waterline

For something more subtle, simply tightline your lower lashes with silver liner. It has a similar eye-widening effect to white eyeliner, only with a little extra sparkle.