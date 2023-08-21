In the magical words of one Taylor Swift: “August (has nearly) slipped away into a moment in time.” For the fashion-forward and beauty lovers in particular — that sentiment means that the fall season is practically here, with cozy amber perfumes and on-trend sultry nail polish hues officially replacing the sun-kissed coconut fragrances and neon manicures so associated with summertime.

While this summer in particular brought with it countless nail art trends — such as “pool water” tips, coquette-ish strawberry motifs, and mermaidcore manis — the fall of 2023 is sure to usher in some very different vibes.

On one end of the trending manicure spectrum lives a very “more is more” aesthetic, with Emily Ratajkowski's most recent dark red “serpent nails” serving as the ultimate inspiration for the cool autumn months. In direct contrast, however, lives the understated, timeless, and endlessly chic “quiet luxury” aesthetic that has taken over cross-category. With regards to nails, it often translates to “your nails but butter” neutral hues, crystal clear coats that are all things clean, eye-catching scarlet lacquers, and even classic French tips (that nod to beloved supermodels of the 1990s).

As for Kendall Jenner’s early fall vibes? She’s ditched sunny yellow manicures for ultra-short French tips, officially cementing the nostalgic, “old money” look for the months to come.

On a cocktail-fueled date night in Los Angeles with one of her longtime friends, Hailey Bieber, Jenner dressed in a high-neck, low-back black dress à la Blumarine, as styled by Dani Michelle. A subtle nod to the celeb-loved Pamela Anderson updo, the model and reality star’s brunette strands were tousled and textured by hairstylist Amanda Lee. As for her low-key “latte makeup” glam, she tapped her go-to makeup artist, Mary Phillips, for the look.

As for her effortless French nails, Jenner turned to expert Zola Ganzorigt (the manicurist behind the viral glazed donut nail art trend) to paint her tips.