After weeks spent researching the hottest designer bags set to hit the market in 2023, one thing is evident: We’re in a historic era of fashion.

Micro and mini bags — which have been trending for a New York minute — aren’t going anywhere in the new year. And it’s no secret that crescent moon-inspired silhouettes top the list of most-wanted bags.

That said, roomier, ‘70s-esque hobo styles and even maxi totes are making their way into the mix again, signifying the return of the 2000s-era jumbo bag. Moreover, functional, structured designs like Prada’s boxy Re-Edition 1995, Gucci’s archival Diana tote, and Mulberry’s Bayswater are popping up more and more.

Though there’s no shortage of new designs to appreciate, reissues from the ‘90s and early aughts continue to be prevalent. In fact, many new bags on the market have been influenced by years past. Givenchy’s Kenny bag, for example, features '40s-inspired draping that’s undeniably reminiscent of croissant bags that were ubiquitous roughly 20 years ago.

Furthermore, puffer bags (see Loewe’s latest) and styles with statement handles, like Bottega Veneta’s new Sardine bag, continue to be a part of the conversation. All in all, there’s a bounty of beautiful options to from.

Ahead, I’ve provided all the details on the designer bags you’ll need to know in 2023. Get ready, because these 20 bags are about to be everywhere.

1 JW Anderson Bumper Bag JW Anderson Bumper Metallic Leather Baguette Bag Saks Fifth Avenue $850 $446 See on Saks Fifth Avenue JW Anderson’s Bumper Bag is another favorite among celebrities and fashion editors. Since its unveiling at the brand’s Spring 2022 show, the puffy leather bag has reached a cult-level following. Available in a plethora of attention-grabbing color combinations, you’ll find that certain colors (like bubblegum pink and baby blue) lend a cheeky, cartoonish quality. And if the classic baguette shape doesn’t strike you, perhaps the rounded Bumper Moon will.

2 Louis Vuitton Over the Moon Bag Over the Moon Bag Louis Vuitton $3,800 See on Louis Vuitton Already Selena Gomez’s new go-to, Louis Vuitton’s Over the Moon bag is likely to rise in popularity for 2023. The quilted, calf leather style speaks to the crescent-shaped bag trend that’s all the rage right now. Introduced in summer 2022 as a part of the house’s playful Bubblegram collection, it’s embroidered with puffy LV monogramming throughout. In addition to classic black and white, other colorways include light purple, banana yellow, bright pink, and icy blue.

3 Loewe Puffer Goya Bag Puffer Goya Bag Loewe $3,500 See on Loewe For Fall 2022, Loewe gave its iconic bags the puffer treatment, padding its staple Goya silhouette with goose feathers to achieve a deliciously cushy appearance. The hallmark gold-tone 'Anagram' logo and a detachable chain strap add edge to the softened design. Carry it as a clutch or sling it over your shoulder — either way, it’ll add something extra to your look. Options include camel, cherry red, butter, burgundy, and dark chocolate.

4 Bottega Veneta Sardine Top Handle Bag Sardine Top Handle Bag Bottega Veneta $4,200 See on Bottega Veneta Bottega Veneta’s Sardine debuted on the runway at creative director Matthieu Blazy’s first Fall 2022 show. It has since been spotted on the arms of Kendall Jenner, Dua Lipa, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. The slouchy pouch bag features the brand’s signature intrecciato weave and is named for its unique, fish-shaped handle. Blazy unveiled several new hues for spring 2023, including a fresh lemon yellow take — styles you’ll undoubtedly see all over this year.

5 Celine Chain Shoulder Matelasse Bag Chain Shoulder Matelasse Bag Celine $3,600 See on Celine Celine’s latest it bag, the Chain Shoulder Matelasse, debuted at the brand’s Winter 2022 ‘Dans Paris’ show. Following its release, a slew of celebs like Emma Roberts, Paris Hilton, and Kaia Gerber have been seen toting the versatile logo-flap bag. Featuring a sleek, quilted finish and a gold-tone chain strap, it’s offered in a selection of neutrals. So far, the black design seems to be the most popular and is likely to dominate your feed in ‘23. I have a hunch this one will be sticking around for quite a while.

6 Tom Ford Mini Bianca Top Handle Bag Tom Ford Mini Bianca Sequin Top Handle Bag Nordstrom $3,490 See on Nordstrom Similar to Bottega’s Sardine, Tom Ford’s Bianca Mini Hobo Bag features a sculptural statement handle as the focal point. The shoulder bag comes in a wide variety of colors and materials, including metallics and a cozy shearling iteration. Miley Cyrus has donned a glossy black crocodile leather Bianca. Karlie Kloss and Gigi Hadid are also notable fans.

7 Gucci Jackie 1961 Small Shoulder Bag Jackie 1961 Small Shoulder Bag Gucci $2,950 See on Gucci Identified by its piston closure, the archival hobo bag debuted in the ‘50s, but was made famous in the ‘70s when carried constantly by Jackie Kennedy. Gucci renamed the bag after the famously stylish former first lady. Today, it’s offered in a bevy of colors, sizes, and textiles.

8 Prada Re-Edition 1995 Brushed-Leather Medium Bag Re-Edition 1995 Brushed-Leather Medium Bag Prada $3,500 See on Prada This re-release of Prada’s sleek, brushed leather handbag from 1995 will likely have a major moment in 2023. The simple silhouette appeared on the runway at the house’s Spring 2023 show and is available in two sizes: medium and mini. While the former is only offered in black, white, and red, the mini comes in seven colors, including high-shine silver. Lorde carried a canary yellow mini at Prada’s September show and, more recently, Margot Robbie showed off a medium white Re-Edition 1995 at a screening of her movie Babylon.

9 Khaite Beatrice Hobo Bag Khaite Small Beatrice Hobo Bag Net-a-Porter $1,200 See on Net-a-Porter While Khaite may be a newer luxury brand (the New York-based label launched in 2016), it has quickly gained notoriety among the fashion set. Celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Meghan Markle are fans of Khaite’s Beatrice hobo bag, a style featuring folded sides and a knotted strap. A minimalist’s dream, the slouchy, yet sculpted, silhouette is available in small and large sizes, as well as an array of colors.

10 The Row Half Moon Bag The Row Half Moon Bag Net-a-Porter $1,350 See on Net-a-Porter The Row’s asymmetrical Half Moon bag is another beloved style among fashion girlies. While Sophie Turner and Elsa Hosk have been spotted with the white version, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner have both sported the black iteration. Emily Ratajkowski also stepped out with the tan option, pairing it with a mini tube dress and New Balances. The curvy, logo-less bag was ergonomically designed to sit under the arm without feeling bulky, while fitting all the essentials. An instant classic.

11 Givenchy Kenny Top Handle Bag Mini Kenny Top-Handle Bag Givenchy $1,690 See on Givenchy Matthew M. Williams’ Givenchy Kenny bag was made to be coveted, with a monogrammed chain strap, the brand’s signature 4G padlock, and a distinctive shape reminiscent of the croissant bags of the early 2000s. Naturally, it was an instant hit when it debuted at Givenchy’s Spring ‘22 show. Modern and elegant, the hardware-heavy Kenny comes in an array of different varieties and materials — all likely to go viral in 2023.

12 Saint Laurent Icare Maxi Shopping Bag Icare Maxi Shopping Bag Saint Laurent $4,900 See on Saint Laurent A major hit for Saint Laurent, celebs are obsessed with the Icare bag — perhaps, because the capacious bag is a refreshing change of pace from the popular micro minis. The beautifully-quilted tote has graced the shoulders of everyone from Zoe Kravitz and Hailey Bieber to Bella Hadid and Sydney Sweeney. (Not to mention: Angelina Jolie, Miley Cyrus, and Laura Harrier.) The standout feature is a chain toggle inside that allows it to be worn two ways: Tote-style, with the sides open wide, or closed, which creates a hexagonal shape. Fab, amiright?!

13 Coperni Ring Swipe Bag Coperni Ring Swipe Patent Top-Handle Bag Neiman Marcus $465 See on Neiman Marcus You might call the Ring Swipe a sister to the original Swipe bag — which, if you aren’t privy, was inspired by the iPhone’s swipe-to-unlock function. The bag’s standout oval shape and futuristic aesthetic caused it to go viral following its debut in 2019. Fast forward to today, the Ring Swipe is on the up. It’s just as chic as the OG, but features a slimmer profile with a sleek metal handle. Overall, it’s quintessential arm candy.

14 Versace Greca Goddess Shoulder Bag Small Greca Goddess Leather Shoulder Bag Versace $2,895 See on Versace Versace’s latest it bag pays homage to one of Gianni’s biggest inspirations: Greek culture and mythology. The Greca Goddess collection is comprised of various silhouettes, all with the same central Greca gold chain hardware and removable chain strap. The shoulder bag is offered in three sizes and playful hues, including hot pink, bright blue, and light purple. Celebs like Lupita Nyong'o, Emily Blunt, Dua Lipa, and Vanessa Hudgens have all rocked the sleek black model. My prediction? Even more will follow very, very soon.

15 Dior Saddle Bag Saddle Bag With Strap Dior $3,900 See on Dior First introduced in 1999, Dior’s Saddle Bag is an undeniably iconic silhouette. (SATC fans will recall it as a favorite of Carrie Bradshaw.) A testament to its popularity, the uniquely-shaped bag is still beloved decades later. Since its reissue, the brand has served up countless iterations of the Saddle, reimagining the curved silhouette in different prints and colorways. Ratajakowski owns a timeless black version, which she’s been reaching for constantly lately. Meanwhile, Jennifer Lawrence was able to get her hands on a limited-edition denim KaléiDiorscopic Saddle from 2019.

16 Mulberry Bayswater Bag Bayswater Bag Mulberry $1,500 See on Mulberry Mulberry’s classic Bayswater Bag may be turning 20 in 2023, but it’s still thriving (even amongst Gen-Z). The structured, minimalist tote is crafted from premium leather and finished off with their signature Postman’s lock. Offered in a whopping 17 colors, elite shoppers can choose from red, yellow, green, and a variety of neutral tones. It’s also available in small and mini sizes. As roomier bags are slowly coming back, a Bayswater makes for an excellent investment.

17 Totême T-Lock Top Handle Bag T-Lock Top Handle Bag Toteme $1,390 See on Toteme Stockholm-based brand Totême’s new T-Lock Bag is ultra refined and lends a wonderfully minimalist look. Meticulously crafted from supple Italian leather and featuring an ergonomic curved top, this is an accessory that will complement just about everything in your closet. Available in only black and tan grain hues, the unfussy, versatile design is ideal for those who gravitate towards a simple, polished uniform.

18 Panthère de Cartier Chain Bag Panthère de Cartier Chain Bag Cartier $3,250 See on Cartier Oh, Cartier. The iconic French luxury brand is not only a pro at creating covetable jewelry, but timeless leather goods, too. Case in point? Its latest handbag offering: The Panthère de Cartier Chain Bag. Delivering a classic shape, with a front flap featuring a panther head clasp, it’s been modeled by Lily Collins and more. The bag comes in two sizes (mini and small) and a diverse color palette. I anticipate this style will become ubiquitous in 2023, and for years to come.

19 Ferragamo Aura Bag Aura Bag Ferragamo $3,000 See on Ferragamo Yet another crescent bag — and one of the highlights of Ferragamo’s Fall 2022 season — the Aura comes in six color variations and can be worn a myriad of ways thanks to a removable shoulder strap. The saddle-inspired flap bag is understated, yet eye-catching at the same time, with it’s chunky tonal chain and distinct 3D Gancini motif. Florence Pugh has donned the style, having carried the brown style on multiple occasions.