I Tried Letybo, The “K-Tox” That Everyone’s Talking About

Korean skin care has always been there for me. After decades of testing serums, creams, and sunscreens from around the world, I know I can always return to K-beauty when my skin is freaking out — the formulas are innovative, gentle, and held to some of the strictest ingredient regulations anywhere.

Lately, American consumers — myself included — have also discovered just how good Korean makeup is. Seoul nailed the blurry, matte-but-not-drying lip long before the trend came to the United States, and you can now find many of the formulas at Ulta. But Korea’s pigment prowess isn’t the only beauty innovation finally making its way stateside: K-aesthetics are here to stay, too, from PDRN facials (yes, the salmon sperm ones) to Medicube devices to Everesse’s radiofrequency treatments.

And then there’s Letybo, the injectable that’s been dubbed “K-tox” — South Korea’s favorite neuromodulator, aka a substance that blocks certain nerve signals (in this case, relaxes your muscles to smooth wrinkles). I got injected with it a couple of weeks ago, and here’s everything you need to know.

What Is Letybo?

Letybo is Korea’s number one neuromodulator, commanding roughly 40% of the country’s incredibly stacked toxin market. In the United States, it’s FDA-approved to treat the glabellar area (the frown lines between your eyebrows). Like Botox, Dysport, Jeuveau, Xeomin, and Daxxify, it’s a botulinum toxin A, meaning it smooths lines by temporarily relaxing the muscles beneath the skin.

Although it’s only approved for glabellar use in the U.S., Letybo is often used off-label in other areas, like crow’s feet or the forehead, just like its American counterparts.

The Benefits

So if it’s basically the same type of toxin as Botox, why would someone bother trying it? The differences come down to strain, manufacturing, and consistency, which can affect spread, side effects, and predictability of results.

“Basically, no matter which formulation you get, it’s the same molecule that’s going to bind to the receptor,” says Dr. Jennifer Levine, M.D., a New York City-based plastic surgeon. “What makes them different is the strain and bacteria they each come from, as well as how the toxin is prepared and if they have other associated proteins.”

Letybo is marketed as having a “pure” formulation. Although it contains accessory proteins like Botox and Jeuveau (both of which also go through rigorous quality control), Dr. Jodi LoGerfo, DNP, a board-certified dermatology nurse practitioner, says its manufacturing process follows South Korea’s strict filtration and purification standards. “Think of it as bubble wrap around the toxin that makes sure it stays stable during manufacturing,” she tells Bustle. “Clinically, this can mean that Letybo works consistently and is predictable.”

If Botox is the classic little black dress, Letybo is the cool Seoul designer version — familiar, albeit smoother, softer, and more affordable.

That said, Botox and Jeuveau’s different formulations don’t mean they’re inconsistent. An advantage of a more purified neurotoxin is a lower risk of antibody formation from repeated use (which can lead to resistance). Some accessory proteins can also affect product diffusion, or how it spreads once it’s injected.

Letybo’s streamlined manufacturing approach is one reason some people feel that it delivers noticeably smoother, softer, more natural-looking results than its competitors. Another standout feature is its reportedly faster onset time — a perk Levine says some of her patients have experienced.

And, of course, in Korea — where people have 16 neuromodulators to choose from — Letybo dominates. “It’s effective and it costs less,” Levine says.

The Cost

On average, Letybo costs between $9 and $12 a unit, depending on the clinic, location, and injector. For reference, Botox generally runs anywhere from $10 to $25 a unit. Treating the glabellar usually requires about 20 units — meaning Letybo would cost between $180 and $240 versus $200-$500 for Botox. This lower cost is thanks to it being the latest option in the U.S.; its competitive pricing is meant to attract new customers.

The Results & Aftercare

I arrived at Levine’s Upper East Side office practically chomping at the bit for the syringe. I had gone longer than I wanted between neuromodulator appointments, so my forehead was spry and mobile, my crow’s feet were crinkly as ever, and my frown lines were ever-so-slightly apparent when I wasn’t even pissed. In other words: I looked my age, and I don’t love that for me.

Before. Before. 1 / 2

Levine assessed the movement in my face, marked my three fine-line hotspots mentioned above, then grabbed her syringes. The treatment took only about five minutes, after which I strolled to the subway with those subtle bumps that sometimes appear temporarily after injections.

In my last few experiences getting neuromodulators injected (I’ve had Botox a couple of times, as well as Jeuveau), I saw the results pretty quickly — about three days post-treatment. I assumed it’d be roughly the same with Letybo, especially since Levine said some of her patients have seen results faster than Botox. That wasn’t the case for me, however, and I didn’t notice smoother lines until a week after my appointment.

One week after getting Letybo injections.

What I did see was the “softer” effect people have talked about on TikTok: While my crow’s feet and glabellar lines had diminished, a whisper of their former residence was noticeable (to me, at least). And though the movement in my face was restricted, it wasn’t completely frozen, unlike what I’ve experienced with other neurotoxins. For many, this can be a selling point. I, however, am not one of them — the smoother and more motionless my skin is, the better. (What can I say? I’ve drunk the vain, look-as-young-as-possible-for-as-long-as-possible Kool-Aid.)

Final Verdict

It’s been less than a month since I got my Letybo injections, so I can’t yet speak to longevity. Levine said it lasts as long as Botox (three to four months), while LoGerfo says she’s heard “up to four months” but hasn’t found that to be accurate so far with her patients.

The neurotoxin’s appeal ultimately comes down to two main things: its lower price tag and its natural-looking results. Levine adds that it’s also a good option if you’ve been a longtime Botox user and have begun developing a resistance to it (i.e., your muscles no longer respond to the injections, and facial movement comes back way sooner than it should).

Other than that, Letybo is only the sixth neuromodulator to receive FDA approval in the United States in more than 20 years, according to LoGerfo, making it the new hottie on the aesthetics scene, with major K-beauty pedigree backing it. If Botox is the classic little black dress, Letybo is the cool Seoul designer version — familiar, albeit smoother, softer, and more affordable.