On March 22, countless celebrities and beauty industry A-listers gathered to celebrate Armani Beauty’s newest high-shine lip glosses. Brand ambassador Lili Reinhart — Look Both Ways actor and Riverdale alum — was among them, debuting a glowy, springtime glam.

Reinhart’s look was soft and sophisticated, with pretty peach tones — one of the biggest beauty trends of the season — taking center stage. Cedric Jolivet, Reinhart’s makeup artist, layered her lips with *two* of Armani’s Prisma Glass Lip Glosses ($38) to achieve the perfect kiss-pink shade.

Formally launching earlier this month, the glosses come in five juicy shades, including a warm, peachy tint aptly named “Honey Gleam” and a sheer pastel pink called “Berry Beam” — both of which were used in Reinhart’s glam. Formulated with a heavy dose of ultra-hydrating squalane, the lightweight gloss effortlessly glides on for nourished lips that have next level, mirror-like shine.

Below, Reinhart takes Bustle exclusively through her (very relatable) get ready routine, shares which album she currently has on repeat, and more.

What's your pre-event getting-ready ritual?

I usually order fast food before an event. I feel like it's my way of comforting myself — and it really is ‘comfort’ food, because [events] make me nervous and I have social anxiety. I will also use my micro current device to sculpt my face, and a red LED light to make my skin look glowy, too.

Courtesy of Armani Beauty

What's your order for tonight?

Well, tonight it's Wendy's. I got chicken nuggets and a baked potato and a chocolate Frosty. I'm currently waiting for it to be delivered.

What are you listening to while you get ready?

I've been listening to Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine album pretty much on repeat. It's so good.

How long does your glam usually take?

I try not to make my glam longer than two hours — any longer, and I'm ready to go to bed. But once I'm out the door, I feel good about where I'm going and I’m happy to be there.

How would you describe your makeup look for tonight?

I think we're going for very shimmery, feminine, girly, sparkly tonight. I'm really digging it. We've got shimmery eyes with a little bit of some pink and peach undertones. We're going to try a holographic lip and mix two shades of the Prisma Glass from Armani to finish the look.

Courtesy of Armani Beauty

What Armani Beauty products do you have in your bag for touch-ups?

Definitely the Prisma Glass Lip Gloss. The formula is so hydrating and soft on the lips. It’s the only thing in my purse for tonight.

What's the first thing you'll do when you get home tonight?

Immediately put pajamas on, double-cleanse and wash the face, do a little skincare routine, eat, watch TikToks, then go to bed. I need to decompress after a social event and I find the process of removing makeup to be really soothing. I enjoy doing that as [an] unwind ritual.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.