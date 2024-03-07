Winter is (almost) a distant memory, and the warmer springtime months are bringing along a fresh perspective to your makeup routine.

ICYMI, this past winter season was defined by fully pigmented vampy lip colors, bronzed “latte makeup” looks, 2016-era bold glamour, and pretty pops of eye-catching pink. Spring 2024, however, is all about going lighter — in more ways than one.

According to experts in the industry, makeup trends are taking a more natural turn in the coming months. Namely, the girlies are opting for ultra-light foundation formulas, warm brown mascara shades, and peach blush tones that give the complexion a sun-kissed glow.

Overall, the springtime vibes are all leaning towards a more subdued, “old money” aesthetic. That said, you can also expect a few trends that are anything but subtle (like the return of lived-in grunge makeup, for one).

9 Spring Makeup Trends

In need of a makeup bag refresh? Below, find nine beauty trends that will define spring 2024, as shared by top makeup artists.

1 Peach Blush Supremacy @patricktabeauty In the recent past, vibrant pink and purple blush tones have owned the category. This spring, however, peachy hues are on the rise. “Peach blush is really nice because it's super youthful looking, and at the same time is more natural than an electric pink blush,” says Kelli Anne Sewell, a New York City-based makeup artist. Especially when paired with soft bronzed tones, the result is a true lit-from-within radiance. Patrick Ta, founder of Patrick Ta Beauty and makeup artist to stars like Gigi Hadid and Camila Cabello, is a total fan of peachy tones, too. “A golden-peach blush pops in a way that compliments a variety of different makeup looks, whether you’re going full glam or looking to achieve a more natural look,” he tells Bustle.

2 The Return Of Fluffy Brows @merry.laney In line with a more natural glam look, Sewell has noticed that makeup lovers are more likely to reach for clear brow gel these days. “I think fewer people are filling in their brows. It's more about the shape and lift for a fluffy brow look,” she says. Sewell points to the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze® Gel ($26) as a great option to shop, or you can snag the recently launched Kulfi Free The Brow Volumizing & Laminating Brow Gel ($26).

3 Soft Girl Brown Mascara Chocolate Dripped Tubing Mascara Beaubble $25 See On Beaubble Come spring 2024, many are trading black mascara for more natural, warm brown shades. Rudi Berry, a Nashville-based beauty content creator, co-signs this rising trend. “Typically, brown mascaras tend to lean more cool-toned and almost gray, but the trends we’re seeing align more with a really warm shade that makes all eye colors pop,” she tells Bustle. Most recently, Beaubble worked with Berry to launch their Chocolate Dripped Tubing Mascara ($25), which adds major length and fullness to your eyelashes.

4 Cottagecore Berry-Stained Lips @jasmineegal Summer 2023 was defined by the “strawberry girl” makeup trend, which was centered on red-tinted glam. These days, however, A-listers like Hailey Bieber and Sydney Sweeney have been spotted rocking slightly more pigmented berry-colored hues — especially on their lips. Berry recommends wearing a low-key monochromatic look with your lips and cheeks stained in the same raspberry-inspired shade.

5 Total Grunge Revival @emmachamberlain Grunge glamour is also having its main character moment this season, with tastemakers like Emma Chamberlain at the forefront. Grunge makeup details were also spotted throughout fashion week, including on the runways at Tom Ford, Helmut Lang, and Jason Wu. “Try black eyeliner in the waterline and a more messy, lived-in look,” says Berry. Imperfect makeup application techniques officially have the green light.

6 Petal-Soft Matte Pouts @missoliviarose In a sea of lip glosses and lip oils, drying matte liquid lipsticks have long taken a backseat. These days, however, more creamy, comfortable, and silky-soft matte lipstick formulas are having a comeback — especially in the spring. Most recently, Kim Kardashian revived her cult-beloved matte lipsticks under the SKKN BY KIM brand, and Mario Dedivanovic launched his SuperSatin Lipsticks ($28) — so it’s time to ditch the shine.

7 The Rise Of Body Makeup PATRICK TA Major Glow Balm Sephora $50 See On Sephora Ta argues that body makeup will be major this season. “I think body makeup and keeping your look glowy below the face is something we’ll see even more of this spring,” he tells Bustle. To add light-catching shine to your limbs, reach for something like Ta’s Major Glow Bomb. “The universal gloss can be applied on your collarbone, shoulders, and all over, making your skin look glass-like and glowing from head to toe,” he says.

8 Ditch The Heavy Foundation @emrata “A trend I love that I'm noticing is super fresh skin,” says Sewell. “Folks are opting for no foundation and a high-coverage concealer instead.” Most recently, Emily Ratajkowski told Bustle she was trading in her foundation formulas for concealer, too, saying she’s “floating away from heavy, heavy foundations.”

9 Jewel-Toned “Vinyl Lips” @alanapaolucci Red lip shades are always a classic, but Ta says they’ll feature a high-shine glossy finish come spring. “Reaching for richer pigments for the lips is on my radar for spring,” he says. “The jewel-toned and glossy effect on the lips is something different and so pretty for the season if you want to switch up from clear glosses.”