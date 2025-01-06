If smelling like a sugar-sweet treat is your perfume M.O., the gourmand fragrance category is for you.

Gourmand refers to any scent that’s delectable. Some common notes include creamy vanilla, chocolate, warm caramel, and cotton candy. Currently, aromas that smell like fluffy marshmallows are having a moment.

Most recently, KAYALI launched its YUM BOUJEE MARSHMALLOW | 81 perfume — and the coquette girlies on TikTok are obsessed with its intense sweetness and effortless ability to layer with other fragrances in their collection. True to its name, this scent is brimming with the essence of mouthwatering pink marshmallows, though notes of whipped cream, vanilla, and musk create an overall cloud-like finish that’s simply addictive.

Another more recent launch featuring the sweet treat is Le Monde Gourmand’s Pétale Éphémère. This one contains a floral bouquet of delicate roses and orange blossoms that add an elegant spin to the yummy scent.

If you’re looking for a tasty fragrance to add to your rotation, keep scrolling for 10 marshmallow-filled gourmand perfumes.

1 The PerfumeTok Pick KAYALI YUM BOUJEE MARSHMALLOW | 81 Eau de Parfum Intense Sephora $138 See On Sephora YUM BOUJEE MARSHMALLOW | 81 is viral for a reason: the layer-friendly aroma is brimming with notes of juicy strawberry, whipped vanilla, delicate freesia, and marshmallow — all of which add a fluffy warmth to the skin.

2 The Playfully Fruity Marshmallow Parfums de Marly Oriana Eau de Parfum Bloomingdale's $375 See On Bloomingdale's Oriana is a luxuriously feminine fragrance that smells of uplifting citruses — like mandarin and grapefruit — along with sweeter notes of raspberry, marshmallow, and chantilly cream.

3 The Ginger-Spiked Gourmand KILIAN Paris Princess Eau de Parfum Sephora $150 See On Sephora While Princess may feature delicious gourmand notes of marshmallow and matcha, complexity quickly takes shape as the more intense aromas of spicy ginger and lush jasmine shine through.

4 The Sweetened Flirty Floral Ari Eau de Parfum Ulta $48 See On Ulta Ariana Grande has several fragrances under her belt — but Ari is her first-ever perfume (and will always be a fan favorite because of it). This scent smells of crisp pear, raspberry, vanilla orchid, marshmallow, and smooth blonde woods.

5 The Sensual Coffee Marshmallow Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau de Parfum Glitter Ulta $160 See On Ulta Black Opium Glitter has a similar scent to the OG before it with its familiar coffee accord. This iteration, however, takes things to a much sweeter place with added notes of pink marshmallow and intoxicating vanilla bourbon.

6 The Yummy Floral Bouquet Le Monde Gourmand Pétale Éphémère Eau de Parfum Ulta $25 See On Ulta Pétale Éphémère is perfect for floral lovers who want to get in on the marshmallow obsession as it pairs rose petals, orange blossom, and white peach with the sugary treat.

7 The Woody Vanilla Cream Lake & Skye 11 11 Vanilla Eau de Parfum Ulta $98 See On Ulta 11 11 Vanilla puts a twist on the nostalgic aroma with added notes of sea salt, marshmallow, cozy amber, and woods that delight your senses.

8 The Warm Marshmallow Ellis Brooklyn SWEET Eau de Parfum Sephora $115 See On Sephora SWEET is a comfortingly warm fragrance that smells like fresh pear, buttery orris, and marshmallow. It’s like a sweet spring day in olfactive form.