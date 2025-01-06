Fragrance
10 Perfumes That Smell Like Sweet Marshmallows
Meet the latest trendy gourmand.
If smelling like a sugar-sweet treat is your perfume M.O., the gourmand fragrance category is for you.
Gourmand refers to any scent that’s delectable. Some common notes include creamy vanilla, chocolate, warm caramel, and cotton candy. Currently, aromas that smell like fluffy marshmallows are having a moment.
Most recently, KAYALI launched its YUM BOUJEE MARSHMALLOW | 81 perfume — and the coquette girlies on TikTok are obsessed with its intense sweetness and effortless ability to layer with other fragrances in their collection. True to its name, this scent is brimming with the essence of mouthwatering pink marshmallows, though notes of whipped cream, vanilla, and musk create an overall cloud-like finish that’s simply addictive.
Another more recent launch featuring the sweet treat is Le Monde Gourmand’s Pétale Éphémère. This one contains a floral bouquet of delicate roses and orange blossoms that add an elegant spin to the yummy scent.
If you’re looking for a tasty fragrance to add to your rotation, keep scrolling for 10 marshmallow-filled gourmand perfumes.
1The PerfumeTok Pick
YUM BOUJEE MARSHMALLOW | 81 is viral for a reason: the layer-friendly aroma is brimming with notes of juicy strawberry, whipped vanilla, delicate freesia, and marshmallow — all of which add a fluffy warmth to the skin.
2The Playfully Fruity Marshmallow
Oriana is a luxuriously feminine fragrance that smells of uplifting citruses — like mandarin and grapefruit — along with sweeter notes of raspberry, marshmallow, and chantilly cream.
3The Ginger-Spiked Gourmand
While Princess may feature delicious gourmand notes of marshmallow and matcha, complexity quickly takes shape as the more intense aromas of spicy ginger and lush jasmine shine through.
4The Sweetened Flirty Floral
Ariana Grande has several fragrances under her belt — but Ari is her first-ever perfume (and will always be a fan favorite because of it). This scent smells of crisp pear, raspberry, vanilla orchid, marshmallow, and smooth blonde woods.
5The Sensual Coffee Marshmallow
Black Opium Glitter has a similar scent to the OG before it with its familiar coffee accord. This iteration, however, takes things to a much sweeter place with added notes of pink marshmallow and intoxicating vanilla bourbon.
6The Yummy Floral Bouquet
Pétale Éphémère is perfect for floral lovers who want to get in on the marshmallow obsession as it pairs rose petals, orange blossom, and white peach with the sugary treat.
7The Woody Vanilla Cream
11 11 Vanilla puts a twist on the nostalgic aroma with added notes of sea salt, marshmallow, cozy amber, and woods that delight your senses.
8The Warm Marshmallow
SWEET is a comfortingly warm fragrance that smells like fresh pear, buttery orris, and marshmallow. It’s like a sweet spring day in olfactive form.
9The Super Soft Gourmand
If you’ve ever wondered what Sabrina Carpenter smells like, her debut fragrance — Sweet Tooth — is a good place to start. This perfume is soft and sweet, and smells like a delicious combination of chocolate marshmallow, jasmine petals, whipped cream, and cashmere wood.
10The Spiced Marshmallow
Milk is a genderless perfume that smells of chilled milk, warmly spiced mahogany woods, cloud-like marshmallow, and rich Tonka bean, creating a fragrance that’s both comforting and alluring.