Ever since dying her signature deep espresso strands a vivid shade of copper, Megan Fox has truly been in her element and power, blessing social media feeds with one glam look after another for buzzy red carpets, star-studded events, and beyond. What’s more, the actor and mom of three is adding a new title to her name — author — with a book of intimate poetry set to release on Nov. 7.

While her copper, mid-length hair era has lasted for quite some time now (since the Oscars back in mid March of this year to be exact), it seems the multi-hyphenate is enter a fresh new chapter. And TBH: it’s hotter than ever before.

Stepping out with her longtime twin flame, Machine Gun Kelly, on Sept. 5 in New York City, Fox debuted a fresh new red velvet hair color, and a shoulder-length bob haircut that makes the star just unrecognizable enough to take a serious double take. Her go-to hair guru, Dimitris Giannetos, revealed that her new vivid red color is thanks to the Lime Crime Unicorn Hair Semi-Permanent Hair Color in the shade Valentine (and it’s only $21).

While all eyes are clearly on her bright strands, Fox opted for an understated glam moment to complement the new look. Jenna Kristina, the celeb-loved makeup artist who has worked with Fox on countless occasions, went with soft shades of Barbiecore pink on both the lips and cheeks, adding a fluttering wing and some natural eyelashes.

Craving a serious hair upgrade for the cool fall and winter months to come? Alongside on-trend shades of chocolate brown and baby bronde, this might just be your sign to go red...