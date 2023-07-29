With the fiery heat of summer currently in full swing, day-dreamers and the fashion-forward alike are most likely looking ahead, no doubt longing for cozy fall perfumes, yummy pumpkin spiced lattes, binge-worthy horror series, and more.

Alongside changing up your go-to glam looks and seasonal manicures for the cooler autumn season, beauty lovers, too, are booking their end of summer hair appointments (and scouring the internet for some serious hair color inspiration).

Just in the past few weeks, countless stars have gotten into the fall spirit a bit early, with Florence Pugh debuting a platinum grown-out buzz cut, Emily Ratajkowski dying her strands a cozy shade of dark copper, and Nicola Coughlan going for a very Bridgerton-esque strawberry blonde hue at the Barbie world premiere. And given that Kim Kardashian just chopped her natural strands into an ultra-short bob, it’s clear that the mood for some change is very much in the air.

Craving a new look for the upcoming fall season? Bustle has tapped some of the top celeb-loved hair stylists in the industry to share their take on the top trending fall 2023 hair colors.

Below, find 10 autumnal hues as shared by George Papanikolas, Justine Marjan, Rachel Bodt, Jennifer Korab, Cynthia Alvarez, and Sunnie Brook.

Bright Barbie Blonde “Following the momentum of the Barbie movie this summer, expect to see lots of bright Barbie blondes,” says Justine Marjan, a celeb har guru and Great Lengths brand ambassador. Sharing a similar sentiment, Papanikolas adds that “Barbie the movie has made its claim to fame not only in the box office but also at the salon.”

Cozy Cinnamon Brown Similar to the on-trend coppers of the world, Rachel Bodt, a celebrity colorist and Matrix brand ambassador, says this of cinnamon brown hair: “I’m absolutely loving this color for brunettes. The warm, soft lightness painted on a dark base creates just the perfect amount of warmth without being brassy or too red.”

Y2K Pops Of Color In the mood for a more edgy, Y2K-influenced vibe this fall? Marjan says that Christina Aguilera’s high-contrast hair in her Dirrty music video is a fun way to bring back the 2000s. “If bleaching and dying your hair is out of the question, this is where Great Lengths extensions can come in handy,” Marjan adds. “You can apply keratin bonds or a few tape-ins to give a pop of color, without the color process or commitment.”

Golden Honey Hues Get the most out of your summertime tan with “gold tones that complement bronzed skin,” says Sunnie Brook, a hairstylist and Biolage brand ambassador. “Honey blonde color will give you just the right balance for the summer to fall transition,” Korab agrees. “Also try adding a darker root for extra dimension.” “A little gold makes the hair look super healthy and shiny,” adds Bodt.

Shades Of Baby Bronde You know that low-key shade of “is it blonde or brunette” that so many it-girls, like Hailey Bieber, have been rocking lately? Bodt explains that “baby bronde shows you that you can have playful highlights, without needing to go super blonde.”

Expensive Blonde While Barbie blonde is technically a more platinum, vivid hue, the *real* Barbie — aka Margot Robbie — rocks a gorgeous, creamy shade of what is referred to as “expensive blonde.” Marjan says this of the color: “Think healthy, shiny, multidimensional blonde.”

Warm-Toned Modern Auburn “Let’s take some inspo from the changing leaves this fall,” says Cynthia Alvarez, a celebrity hairstylist, groomer, and Biolage brand ambassador. “The goal for this look is for it to feel like you could be a natural redhead [and] is customizable, relying heavily on your skin tone, [and your hair’s] undertone and depth you’re going for. There really is a shade of red for everyone.” As for some tips of upkeep? She adds: “I recommend washing with cold water and using a color-safe system, like Color Last from Biolage.” Marjan point out that “the added warmth to hair color does wonders for brightening the skin as the weather cools.”

Rich Chocolate Brunette “Following the ‘rich girl’ trends of the summer, warm, healthy looking chocolate browns with lots of shine will be the coveted shade of brown this fall,” explains Marjan. Korab agrees. “Chocolate brown toned highlights are a perfect way to add subtle but rich dimension to your hair to complete your fall look,” she says. “Whether just a face frame or a full head of highlights, the chocolate brown will elevate your fall hair to new heights.” As for the exact buzzwords to share with your go-to hairstylist? “This shade of brunette is multidimensional, with notes of caramel and gold throughout to help add sparkle, dimension, and the appearance of fullness to your tresses,” says Alvarez.