As soon as summertime rolls around, most people have an innate desire to be barefoot by the ocean. And for the devoted nail lovers, this time of year *also* signals a chance to put their polished toes on display.
Member of this mani/pedi-focused group typically fall in one of two camps: Those who stick with a few signature looks (or fave polish shades), and those seeking to change things up with new colors or out-there art.
For those looking to channel a dark and moody siren, silver glitter creates a beautifully mysterious essence. And if you aren’t into colorful toes? Try a simple shade of beige that’s subtly reminiscent of sandy beaches.
Check out these looks and more with the six mermaidcore pedicure ideas ahead.