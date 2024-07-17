As soon as summertime rolls around, most people have an innate desire to be barefoot by the ocean. And for the devoted nail lovers, this time of year *also* signals a chance to put their polished toes on display.

Member of this mani/pedi-focused group typically fall in one of two camps: Those who stick with a few signature looks (or fave polish shades), and those seeking to change things up with new colors or out-there art.

But regardless of one’s vibe, a mermaidcore — or a fantastical oceanic-inspired look — has a serious range of options that are perfect for the hottest season of the year.

When in doubt, glazed or chromatic pedicures in shades of white or off-white give the appearance of pearls or oysters in a chic way. What’s more, tapping shades of sea-inspired blue is always a move that feels playful and sweet.

For those looking to channel a dark and moody siren, silver glitter creates a beautifully mysterious essence. And if you aren’t into colorful toes? Try a simple shade of beige that’s subtly reminiscent of sandy beaches.

Check out these looks and more with the six mermaidcore pedicure ideas ahead.

1 Pearlescent White Chrome @nailsbyereza_ If you’re searching for a pedi that’s both effortless and chic, top your go-to white polish with a chrome finish that looks as shiny as pearls.

2 Siren Silver Glitter @colordept Tap the mysterious energy of a siren with a metallic silver pedicure that beautifully catches the moonlight during those romantic nighttime swims in the sea.

3 Playful Purple Seashells @mxmbeautyy Unafraid to dive into nail art? Create a truly mermaidcore set with these 3D seashell designs and purple and blue ombré details.

4 Sand-Toned Beige @morellolondon Prefer a more minimal pedi moment? Consider a beige shade reminisent of sandy beaches.

5 Ocean Blue French Tips @morellolondon Look to the sea for inspiration and replace your signature white-tipped French pedi with a shade of aquatic blue instead.

6 A Hint Of Chunky Blue Glitter @bagabieva_nails You can easily elevate any summer pedicure by adding a single statement toe painted with a chunky blue-toned glitter polish — it sort of mimics the look of the scales on a mermaid’s tail, no?