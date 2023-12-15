You can say 2023 has been the year of shiny nails. From glazed manis to chrome everything, the hottest nail art of the year has practically all had some sort of sheen. If you’re not ready to give up those glimmering vibes (because, let’s be honest — who is?), you’re going to love oyster nails.
This manicure trend — which has over 1.6 billion views on TikTok — is iridescent in the most mermaidcore way possible, and is meant to make your tips look just like a shell you’d find on the beach (or on an icy plate at a raw bar).
“They’re reminiscent of the milk bath trend, but with some marbling and whirls to give an iridescent look,” says Rachel Apfel Glass, the founder of GLOSSLAB. Since they’re often a shade of pearly white, shiny beige, or a light pastel, oyster nails can be minimalist, but the abalone shell effect means they’re a little more eye-catching, she adds.
How To Get Oyster Nails
To DIY the effect at home, Apfel Glass says to apply a clear base coat before adding wiggly lines on top with a silver or white polish. Use a stippling tool to blend the white swirls, then finish with a glossy top coat.
You can also paint on an iridescent nail polish to get a sea-worthy shimmer. To make it even more shell-like, use a dotting tool to drag the shiny polish around for extra swirls and 3D ridges — just like the inside of an oyster — and then finish with a top coat to smooth everything out.
Keep scrolling for a menu of 13 different oyster nail art ideas to use as inspiration.