You can say 2023 has been the year of shiny nails. From glazed manis to chrome everything, the hottest nail art of the year has practically all had some sort of sheen. If you’re not ready to give up those glimmering vibes (because, let’s be honest — who is?), you’re going to love oyster nails.

This manicure trend — which has over 1.6 billion views on TikTok — is iridescent in the most mermaidcore way possible, and is meant to make your tips look just like a shell you’d find on the beach (or on an icy plate at a raw bar).

“They’re reminiscent of the milk bath trend, but with some marbling and whirls to give an iridescent look,” says Rachel Apfel Glass, the founder of GLOSSLAB. Since they’re often a shade of pearly white, shiny beige, or a light pastel, oyster nails can be minimalist, but the abalone shell effect means they’re a little more eye-catching, she adds.

How To Get Oyster Nails

To DIY the effect at home, Apfel Glass says to apply a clear base coat before adding wiggly lines on top with a silver or white polish. Use a stippling tool to blend the white swirls, then finish with a glossy top coat.

You can also paint on an iridescent nail polish to get a sea-worthy shimmer. To make it even more shell-like, use a dotting tool to drag the shiny polish around for extra swirls and 3D ridges — just like the inside of an oyster — and then finish with a top coat to smooth everything out.

Keep scrolling for a menu of 13 different oyster nail art ideas to use as inspiration.

1 Order Up Instagram/@nails.miastudio To order up a plate of raw oyster nails, stick with simple, swirly lines or a whirl of iridescent polish. The white sheen is the perfect go-with-everything neutral, but Apfel Glass notes that the details give it a touch of interest that’ll take your usual white or glazed donut mani to another level.

2 Chromatic Instagram/@vdw.nails 3D metallic details are a big trend right now in the mani world, and that’s because they instantly add a certain extra something to simple polish. Once you perfect your oyster shell base, try adding a drizzle of gold or silver chrome around the edges of your fingertips. You can also drop a gemstone in there for even more sparkle.

3 Pearl Girl Instagram/@claudia_hrnandez As Apfel Glass says, oyster nails often call for the addition of pearls or other appliqués — like shells — for an added oceanic pop. This manicure features a spray of the prettiest little pearl dots that gorgeously play off the iridescent base.

4 3D Sea Queen Instagram/@spellboundnailcompany The 3D quality of these beauties can be created using builder gel. The final result gives you raised ripples and ridges that look just like the inside of an oyster shell. Stick with a pastel silver hue for realistic vibes that truly stun.

5 French Tips Instagram/@claudia_hrnandez For a minimalist take, keep the oyster effect on the ends of your nails for a set of simple, pearlized French tips. You could recreate this set by painting a different beachy shade on each nail.

6 Catch Of The Day Instagram/@fingerbangportalnd Some nail artists are going all-out with manicures that look like actual freshwater oysters. A set like these, with abalone sparkles, mini pearls, and blue shell-like details will have you wanting to book a reservation at a seafood restaurant ASAP.

7 Deep Blue Sea Instagram/@avrnailswatches While oyster nails lean white, you can choose to create the same effect with a pop of blue iridescent polish. Use the same technique listed above to create the whirls and swirls that evoke the inside of a shell.

8 Siren Song Instagram/@simplynail For extra dainty nails, try adding an oyster nail polish effect on just a few fingers, leaving the others bare, or add one or two French tips. This look would be perfect for work, a wedding, or any other fancy event.

9 On The Half Shell Instagram/@rebeccapaintsnails A glazed purple base is the perfect backdrop for nails that look like an underwater seascape. Add pearls, mini shells, and 3D bubbles that look similar to sea spray and splashes of water for a mermaid-worthy manicure.

10 Oyster Velvet Isntagram/@overglowedit Another simple and chic take on the trend is the oyster-meets-velvet nail. Velvet nails are already sparkly on their own, but when you add an iridescent polish into the mix, it’s truly other-worldly.

11 Calling All Mermaids Instagram/@sipsinails This mix of milky white polish, molten drizzle, and mini pearls will give you a set of nails that look like something Ariel herself would collect at the bottom of the sea.

12 Beachfront Instagram/@isabelmaynails The abalone shell effect on these oyster nails is next-level stunning. Consider using rich, opalescent purples, blues, and pinks as another fun way to add a pop of color to the trend.

13 Barbiecore Instagram/@suziemoon626 For a more neutral variation, go for a shell-pink oyster manicure. Mix it with turquoise blue and pastel purple for a set that fuses the trend with the Barbiecore aesthetic.

