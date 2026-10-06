The dress code wasn’t the only thing Valentino guests had to consider ahead of the Spring/Summer 2027 show. With the runway taking place inside the Bibliothèque Sainte-Geneviève, attendees were also asked to bring a book to donate. Mika Abdalla’s pick? Emma by Jane Austen — a pretty fitting choice, all things considered.

The 26-year-old actor recently wrapped Season 2 of Off Campus, which puts her character, Allie, front and center as she figures out what — and who — she wants when it comes to love. (Emma Woodhouse would like a word.) Off-screen, Abdalla is entering a new chapter of her own. Since the show dropped earlier this year, she’s found herself on a fast track to rising-star status, with a front-row seat at Paris Fashion Week to prove it.

For her first-ever PFW, Abdalla kept the beauty brief simple: she wanted something “fresh,” as she puts it. Dewy skin and a pinky-nude lip checked that box, while smoky brown shadow and a wispy updo brought the appropriate amount of drama. Paired with a breezy chartreuse dress, the look leaned into that romantic, undone glamour that feels right at home in Paris. And the finishing touch was a spritz of Valentino’s Born in Roma Rendez-Vous Ruby perfume.

Below, Abdalla talks Bustle through her coffee-fueled getting-ready routine, the Bulgarian beauty staple she got from her grandma, and why she treats fragrance like another part of getting dressed.

Hippolyte Petit

“It's really important for me to have a calm morning and get a good breakfast in before the chaos starts. I'm typically rushing from glam to dressing to shooting to the venue, so having an hour or two to sit with a coffee and get my mind settled is so necessary.”

Hippolyte Petit

“I love matching my fragrance to whatever persona I'm embodying for the day. I feel like there are a million different versions of me, so the Mika who attends an event like this is not the Mika I woke up as yesterday. She's wearing a different scent for sure.”

Hippolyte Petit

“I still prioritize feeling authentic to my personal style at any event I attend. I'm definitely more willing to try looks I wouldn't historically gravitate toward, but at the end of the day, if I don't feel like myself, it's not going to happen. What I love about Born in Roma Rendez-Vous Ruby is that it combines the freshness I felt in my Valentino look with a complex jasmine note I would wear day to day. I felt like myself while still embracing the vibe of the show.”

Hippolyte Petit

“My grandma used to bring me rose oil every time she'd go back to Bulgaria. I only have one bottle left from her, and it does smell different from the new ones I got the last time I visited. I only use hers for special moments.”

Getty / Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Staff

“I love when people are loyal to a scent. Everyone's skin holds a fragrance differently, and there's something so comforting and familiar about smelling someone (not weird) after a long time apart.”