Short nails are where it’s at for summer, according to Gen Z — a declaration that’s sparked yet another generational debate. Instead of getting extensions, many are opting for neatly trimmed tips. As TikTok creator @nottaylorpaul said in a viral post, “Hot girl tip: Short nails are IN. Stop wasting your money.”

When these short nail videos started making the rounds, many Millennials felt a chill in the air. Something was changing — again — and they didn’t like it. TikTok creator @justtas shared a clip that read, “Short nails are in. Almond-shaped nails show that you’re a millennial” — as she flashed her long almond manicure.

And thus began a generational showdown.

The Millennial Vs. Gen Z Nail Debate

Countless creators posted response videos defending their almond-shaped tips or squoval French sets, with comments like “Can’t take away my almond nails sorry” and “I tried short nails and hated it.”

If you search for “Millennial vs. Gen Z” nails on TikTok, though, you’ll see that plenty of the former love wearing short nails the same way tons of Gen Z are out there rocking long tips. The drama more so lies in how quickly trends change, and how the older generation is officially over it and unwilling to keep up.

In one viral video, @hustleforhappinesspod defended the elder generation, using hashtags like #millennial and #leavemealone to send a message.

Millennials, after all, have seen it all. They were there for the square tips of the early aughts, the ballerina-coffin wave of the 2010s, and the minimalist round nails of the clean girl era. Many have tried every shape and length — and landed on what works best for them.

Many have reached a point in life where they don’t care if short hair is trending, middle parts are in or out, or a certain eyebrow shape is cheugy. They’ll just throw up a peace sign and opt out.

The Great Almond Nail Debate

ICYDK, there are plenty more nail shapes to pick from beyond almond — like oval, squoval, coffin, stiletto, square, round, duck, and ballerina. So why is the almond shape so polarizing — and so closely associated with Millennials? It may come down to vibes. Gen Z’s preference for short nails speaks to a different ethos — one that’s less about elegance and more about effortlessness.

But, despite what the younger crowd might say, almond tips are always going to be timeless. And even if not? Well, a Millennial would probably still wear them anyway.