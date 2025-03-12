Year after year, people undergo a metamorphosis of sorts during the spring. Chalk it up to the season of growth or simply the moment when New Year’s resolutions start to flourish, but you can count on people changing their look as soon as the days get brighter.

From makeup transforming into a dewy canvas to vibrant new hair colors beginning to manifest, nothing is off the table. But it’s the evolution of spring haircuts that are perhaps the most dramatic and apparent. Gone are the days of using your long, flowing strands as a shield from the brisk wind (everyone does it) — because statement-making bobs and layers are coming in to make a statement.

With sunnier days on the horizon, experts share that this is the tipping point where haircuts reflect the easy breezy styles people want to wear from spring to summer.

Keep reading for a peek at the six spring 2025 haircut trends that will have salons booked and busy, according to the pros.

1 The Blunt Bob Getty Images/Ian West - PA Images / Contributor Surprise, surprise. The bob will continue to reign this spring — but it’s the sleek blunt version you’ll be seeing more of. “The classic bob is making a major comeback, but with fresh, modern updates,” says Christine Bellemare, co-owner of Maven, A Collect. “Clients are loving the ultra-blunt, sharp-edged cut that creates a sleek, polished look with a strong statement.” The no-layer style gives a sharp appearance while making hair appear thicker and healthier.

2 The Bixie Getty Images/Dave Benett / Contributor The bixie — aka the love child of a pixie and bob — is the look celebrities can’t stop wearing. As Bellemare explains, this haircut has that effortless balance between structure and softness. It can be styled sleek for a refined look or tousled for that cool, undone vibe. “It’s short, but not too short, making it perfect for anyone who wants a bold change without fully committing to a pixie,” she says.

3 The “Prada Bob” ddlovato Want to add some punk-inspired edge to the classic bob? The Prada bob is calling your name. “The shag-style bob is definitely back, but it’s more refined than the heavy, retro layering we saw in the past,” says Bellemare. “Now, it’s all about natural movement and softer layers that enhance the hair’s texture without looking overly styled. It gives that cool, lived-in feel while still being versatile to wear sleek or tousled.”

4 Lived-In Layers Getty Images/Raymond Hall / Contributor The “lived-in” hair movement isn’t going anywhere. More and more people are looking for cuts that enhance their natural features rather than overpower them. “Layering will still be popular this spring, but in a much softer, more natural way,” says Bellemare. “Instead of the choppy, high-contrast layers we’ve seen in past seasons, the focus is on seamless movement that blends effortlessly into the rest of the hair — like Keke Palmer’s.”

5 Soft Curtain Bangs Getty Images/Taylor Hill / Contributor Point your fingers at Sabrina Carpenter for skyrocketing the curtain bang revival. “Soft, face-framing curtain bangs like Sabrina Carpenter’s are still going strong, with more clients asking for bangs that blend effortlessly into the rest of their hair,” shares Bellemare. “This type of fringe adds soft, face-framing dimension and is an easy way to refresh your look without a drastic change. Plus, they grow out beautifully.”