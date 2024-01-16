Margot Robbie's "Mannequin Manicure" Is Giving Old Money Barbie

In the glamorous world of Hollywood, award season is officially in full swing.

On Jan. 14, the Critics' Choice Awards celebrated new movies that received exceptional praise. One film in question? None other than 2023’s very pink Barbie, which won a total of seven awards (including Best Original Screenplay and Best Hair And Makeup). That means the world got to see Margot Robbie on yet another red carpet — and, of course, the star was dressed as another iteration of the Mattel doll.

Margot’s “Mannequin Manicure”

At the affair, Robbie subtly referenced the 1996 Radiant Rose Barbie with her look: She was dressed in a structural red leather gown adorned with realistic rosette details, made custom for the actor by Balmain and styled by Andrew Mukamal.

While all eyes were no doubt on the Australia-born’s column dress and radiant smile, her understated manicure served up some serious “old money” vibes.

Tom Bachik, the celebrity manicurist who frequently works with A-listers like Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lopez, is to thank for Robbie’s tonal nails, which he aptly refers to as a “mannequin manicure.”

For the very Barbie doll-esque look, Bachik reached for Chanel’s Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in both Légende ($32) and Ballerina ($32) for the unique complexion-matching shade.

To give Robbie’s hands and cuticles some moisture, Bachik then applied Chanel’s Chance Perfumed Hand Creams in the scent Eau Tendre ($80), the L’Huile Vanille Body Massage Oil ($230), and the L’Huile Camélia Hydrating & Fortifying Oil ($32).

Her Romantic, Undone Updo

For her hair, Robbie tapped Bryce Scarlett for an updo that strayed from Radiant Rose Barbie’s larger-than-life volume; the celebrity hairstylist wrapped her buttery blonde lengths in an undone low bun, allowing some romantically waved tendrils to be tucked behind her ears.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Keeping her makeup just as sultry and low-key, makeup artist Pati Dubroff used Chanel products to create a softly bronzed complexion, a rusted neutral lip, and a minimal eye.

“Old Money” Aesthetic Obsession

From Robbie’s minimal makeup to her clean and crisp neutral mani at the Critics' Choice Awards, one thing’s for certain: The actor epitomized the ever-rising “old money” aesthetic. And while she’s the most recent to tap the trend, she isn’t the only one experimenting with the quietly luxurious vibe.

Kendall Jenner is also a fan of “old money” nails, often adorning her short square tips with crisp micro French details. What’s more, stars like Taylor Swift and Hailey Bieber have been spotted in timeless trench coats that totally fit the bill.