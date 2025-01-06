The new year marks the start of Hollywood’s award season, and the 2025 Golden Globes are here to kickstart the glitzy celebrations.

Aside from glamorous hair and makeup moments, a show-stopping manicure is a total must for any A-list event. This time last year, classic French tip nails were spotted on a number of A-listers, along with traditional shades of sheer pink polish. Now, the latter color has been spotted on names like Zendaya, Anya Taylor-Joy, and many more.

Besides more traditional manicure designs, some stars opt for bold tips. True to her signature “more is more” style, Cynthia Erivo, for one, did *not* disappoint with her XXL nails that were covered in colorful marble designs and sparkling silver charms.

ICYMI, scroll through to take a look at the best manicures from the 2025 Golden Globes.

1 Zendaya’s Powder Pink Polish Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage/Getty Images Zendaya effortlessly complemented her old Hollywood hair by painting her nails in a very 1960s-esque powder pink polish shade.

2 Viola Davis’ Metallic Emerald @julieknailsnyc Viola Davis’ fit was very Wicked-coded, with her Glinda pink gown and Elphaba-style emerald nails. Manicurist Julie Kandalec used a custom blend of two Aprés Nail colors — Aloe You Vera Much and Birnam Wood — to create the metallic hue on her tips.

3 Cynthia Erivo’s Colorful Marble Mani Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage/Getty Images Cynthia Erivo is never seen without a gorgeous set of ultra-long nails — and the 2025 Globes were no different. The actor added a major pop of color to her black and white look with marbled nails decorated with silver adornments and painted in shades of emerald green, pastel pink, and purple.