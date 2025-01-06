Celebrity Beauty
All The Prettiest Manicures At The 2025 Golden Globes
Classy tips ahead.
The new year marks the start of Hollywood’s award season, and the 2025 Golden Globes are here to kickstart the glitzy celebrations.
Aside from glamorous hair and makeup moments, a show-stopping manicure is a total must for any A-list event. This time last year, classic French tip nails were spotted on a number of A-listers, along with traditional shades of sheer pink polish. Now, the latter color has been spotted on names like Zendaya, Anya Taylor-Joy, and many more.
Besides more traditional manicure designs, some stars opt for bold tips. True to her signature “more is more” style, Cynthia Erivo, for one, did *not* disappoint with her XXL nails that were covered in colorful marble designs and sparkling silver charms.
ICYMI, scroll through to take a look at the best manicures from the 2025 Golden Globes.
1Zendaya’s Powder Pink Polish
Zendaya effortlessly complemented her old Hollywood hair by painting her nails in a very 1960s-esque powder pink polish shade.
2Viola Davis’ Metallic Emerald
Viola Davis’ fit was very Wicked-coded, with her Glinda pink gown and Elphaba-style emerald nails. Manicurist Julie Kandalec used a custom blend of two Aprés Nail colors — Aloe You Vera Much and Birnam Wood — to create the metallic hue on her tips.
3Cynthia Erivo’s Colorful Marble Mani
Cynthia Erivo is never seen without a gorgeous set of ultra-long nails — and the 2025 Globes were no different. The actor added a major pop of color to her black and white look with marbled nails decorated with silver adornments and painted in shades of emerald green, pastel pink, and purple.
4Anya Taylor-Joy’s Sheer Pink Tips
Anya Taylor-Joy matched her sultry satin gown to her almond-shaped nails by painting them in a soft shade of sheer pastel pink.
5Naomi Watts’ Mannequin Manicure
Naomi Watts kept her nails on the minimal side with a glossy “mannequin manicure.” Manicurist Sarah Chue used the Aprés Nail Gel Couleur in First Glance to achieve the “less is more” vibe.
