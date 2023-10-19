When speaking about the fall and winter seasons, many people like to refer to those chilly months as “sweater weather.”

During said time, everyone seems to be more eager to reach for their favorite cozy knits, with Taylor Swift’s burnt red sweater dress moment and the TikTok-viral Gilmore Girls cable knit being a few recent examples of just that.

In the world of manicures, too, sweater nail art designs offer a playful way to incorporate those cozy seasonal vibes into your manicure.

Sweater nails most often refer to 3D nail art looks that mimic the garment’s raised, knitted texture. While familiar cable-knit patterns are a very popular go-to, a lot of other iterations of the trend — from luxe designer logo prints to graphic daisies — can be created with the same nail art techniques.

If you’re sold on the trend but need a bit of color inspiration, sultry shades of red are very much in at the moment. Rich emerald green hues and even Barbiecore pink are sure to be sticking around as well.

In need of some nail design ideas for the colder months ahead? Below, find 10 on-trend ways to incorporate sweater-inspired details in your winter 2023 manicures.

Cozy Beige French Tips @addiisnails These cable-knit French tips don’t just feature itty-bitty hearts in its beige-colored design. It includes beautifully painted snowflake nail art and delicate pearls, too.

Textured Skittle Nails @spoken_nailz From the on-trend “cherry mocha” shade to more vibrant red velvet lacquer hues, this sultry Skittle nail set is made all the more alluring with unique knitted details.

Luxe Louis Vuitton Print @miralina_nails In the mood to bring your favorite luxurious fashion-forward print to life on your tips? This Louis Vuitton-inspired nail art painted in neutral polish shades is akin to a cozy designer sweater.

Monochromatic Sweater Nails @alexiaxnails Whether you opt for shades of green or another buzzy nail polish color that’s defining this fall season, a “more is more” patchwork mani with unique designs on every single tip will have all eyes on your nails.

Mellow Yellow 3D Daisies @groovynailsbybea If you so happen to still be in a summertime mindset, this bold yellow nail design features mod, 3D daisies that nod to the sweater manicure trend.

“Clean Girl” Cardigan French Tips @nailqueennadia Fans of nostalgic, ’90s-era French manicures should try elevating some classically crisp white tips with a subtle sweater-inspired textured print.

Snowy Cable Knit @polishedbyneena A crisp white manicure is a tried and true staple that’s an effortless move no matter the season. This snow-inspired nail design is glittering, textured, and oh so glam.

Cashmere Sweater Nails @themimid When in doubt, painting your nails with milk chocolate brown polish colors and adorning them with textured knit prints is an understated (yet still maximalist) go-to.

Plush Pink Hearts @nailqueennadia With Barbie undoubtedly the star-studded film of 2023, shades of Barbiecore pink are still very much in the forefront. These baby pink Frenchies with heart-shaped details beautifully marry the trends.