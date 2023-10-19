In the world of manicures, too, sweater nail art designs offer a playful way to incorporate those cozy seasonal vibes into your manicure.
Sweater nails most often refer to 3D nail art looks that mimic the garment’s raised, knitted texture. While familiar cable-knit patterns are a very popular go-to, a lot of other iterations of the trend — from luxe designer logo prints to graphic daisies — can be created with the same nail art techniques.
If you’re sold on the trend but need a bit of color inspiration, sultry shades of red are very much in at the moment. Rich emerald green hues and even Barbiecore pink are sure to be sticking around as well.
In need of some nail design ideas for the colder months ahead? Below, find 10 on-trend ways to incorporate sweater-inspired details in your winter 2023 manicures.